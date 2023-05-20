Disappointment fills TD Garden after Celtics fall apart in Game 2, dropping into an 0-2 hole in series with the Heat

Coming as it did in the wake of a thunderous, two-handed Jayson Tatum dunk that had just regained the lead for the Celtics, shown just after Tatum’s celebratory raised hand urged the crowd to bring on the noise and amid the ensuing timeout Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had called to stop the bleeding, everything was coming up Celtics.

It was midway through the third quarter when a young fan at TD Garden held up a sign with the words, “could have been at Taylor Swift, but this is better,” a statement of belief that she had made the better of two choices of big Boston events Friday night. At the time, her decision seemed oh, so right, whipping the home crowd into its loudest frenzy of the night when they showed the homemade artwork on the big scoreboard.

Until it wasn’t.

Turns out the young fan couldn’t have been more wrong, with the Celtics collapsing across the fourth quarter, losing again at home, this time by a 111-105 count, falling into an unthinkable 0-2 hole in this Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat.

Did that really just happen?

By the time the fans were streaming out of TD Garden, perhaps for the final time this season, the same echo of shocked silence and looks of pained disappointment that felled the Bruins only a few weeks ago filled the building once again. For a team that has specialized in its own brand of tortuous whiplash this postseason, count this as the most painful turn of them all. The Celtics fell apart down the stretch, reverting to their worst case of hero, isolation ball (neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown made a field goal in the fourth quarter), missing shots, turning the ball over and failing to box out and rebound in the most crucial times, mistakes that sentenced them to their most dire position of the playoff so far.

Now it’s off to Miami to face a team that has yet to lose a game at home this postseason, facing desperation where the failure to win at least one game means the season is over.

“We need to get together man, time is running out,” center Robert Williams said. “We don’t got time for these mess-ups.”

This was a night when the good Celtics were supposed to come out, when the starting lineup was supposed to come out firing, supposed to erase the sting of a Game 1 loss at home and replace it with a laugher. This was a night it seemed certain the Celtics would ease the fears of their TD Garden faithful by unleashing the dominant half of their split personality selves. Their coach Joe Mazzulla all but promised it in his pregame analysis of his team’s attitude, saying, “This is a strong locker room. They stick together. They hold each other accountable. They always respond, so I have full faith and trust that they will.”

At times they did, like the 15-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters that took the sting out of another slow start, or the 12-point lead they built early in the fourth quarter, or the 29 points Tatum had amassed with three and half minutes left in the third, an early effort that was looking like a case of the team’s best player taking it upon himself to play his best basketball at the most important time, finding shots in rhythm, dishing passes with vision and running the floor with ease.

But instead of taking that effort to the finish line, the Celtics lost their trust in each other, and lost the trust of their fans.

“Obviously we let our fan base down, let everybody down,” Brown said, “but we’ve got an opportunity still in front of us, we look forward to it, and we’ve got to get up and play basketball.”

The restlessness that creeped into the building was palpable as the Heat started chipping away at the jelly-legged home team, and as much as the decidedly non-Taylor Swift beats of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” or Quiet Riot’s “We’re not Gonna Take it” tried to keep the energy positive, it was no use.

There was Jimmy Butler hitting a jumper over Grant Williams for a 102-100 lead. There was Marcus Smart missing a shot at the other end. Here’s Al Horford getting called for a loose ball foul, giving Miami another point at the free throw line. Now comes an offensive foul on Brown, and then, at the 55-second mark, a team-wide failure to box out on a Heat miss that left Bam Adebayo all alone for a rim-rattling putback dunk. As the Heat big man stood under the stanchion and roared, his team’s 105-100 lead giving him all the courage he needed, the game’s outcome was a foregone conclusion.

Unbelievable.

“They outplayed us, they out-toughed us tonight,” Brown said. “They found a way to make plays down the stretch and we didn’t.

“I just think that, one, we’ve just got to stay poised when things sped up at times and two, just play basketball. In those moments we’ve got to come alive. It seems like we let the game slip away from us when we are in those situations.”

And so does the city stand perilously close to a spring of utter discontent, with the Bruins already playing golf and the Celtics with only two more losses to give. Dreams of duck boats and banners have turned to nightmares, with a home court that turned into a haunted house. The Taylor Swift concert had to have been more fun than this.

