EMass tennis: With three impressive wins, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Nicole Kimball headlines Players of the Week

Deven Devaiah, Brookline — The sophomore notched a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles during Wednesday’s win over No. 5 Wellesley to help keep the top-ranked Warriors (17-0) unbeaten.

Andrew Emmel, Sandwich — Emmel’s stellar play at first singles has powered the Blue Knights (6-11) in the second half, notching wins Monday against St. John Paul (6-0, 6-0), Wednesday against Dennis-Yarmouth (6-0, 6-1), and Friday against Falmouth (6-1) in the team’s 3-0 week.

Hannah Farber, Oliver Ames — The sophomore notched an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory at first singles in Monday’s 5-0 win over Canton, and also secured the Tigers’ lone point in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Sharon.