EMass tennis: With three impressive wins, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Nicole Kimball headlines Players of the Week

Deven Devaiah, Brookline — The sophomore notched a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles during Wednesday’s win over No. 5 Wellesley to help keep the top-ranked Warriors (17-0) unbeaten.
Andrew Emmel, Sandwich — Emmel’s stellar play at first singles has powered the Blue Knights (6-11) in the second half, notching wins Monday against St. John Paul (6-0, 6-0), Wednesday against Dennis-Yarmouth (6-0, 6-1), and Friday against Falmouth (6-1) in the team’s 3-0 week.
Hannah Farber, Oliver Ames — The sophomore notched an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory at first singles in Monday’s 5-0 win over Canton, and also secured the Tigers’ lone point in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Sharon.
Advertisement
Annabel Keating, Duxbury — The junior’s three-win week at second singles was highlighted by a 6-1, 6-2 victory during Friday’s 4-1 Patriot League win over Plymouth North, and Monday’s 6-0, 6-0 victory during Monday’s 5-0 win over Whitman-Hanson
Nicole Kimball, Bridgewater-Raynham — At first singles, the sophomore dropped just one game across three matches, earning wins against Barnstable (6-0, 6-0), East Bridgewater (6-1, 6-0) and Brockton (6-0, 6-0).
Shea Welburn, Wellesley — The freshman held strong at third singles against difficult competition this week, winning a tight battle (7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-2) during Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Brookline, and earning a three-set victory (6-3, 3-6, 6-1) during Tuesday’s 5-0 win over No. 7 Hingham.
Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.