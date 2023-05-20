Grayson McClements leads No. 2 Nobles boys’ lacrosse to ISL title berth opposite No. 5 Governor’s

In defense of their 2022 title, the second-seeded Bulldogs (12-1) will take on No. 5 Governor’s Academy, an 11-8 winner over eighth-seeded Tabor, at Belmont Hill in Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. final.

As the torrential rain seemed to subside in the fourth quarter early Saturday afternoon, the Nobles boys’ lacrosse team exploded for eight unanswered goals, punctuating a nine-goal quarter, as the hosts surged past close rival St. Sebastian’s, 18-9, in an Independent School League tournament semifinal in Dedham.

Nobles’ dominance at the specialist positions, as well its ability to respond to whatever No. 3 St. Sebastian’s (10-3) conjured offensively, was the difference in all four quarters of play.

“We talk all the time about putting the last minute behind you and moving onto the next one,” said Nobles coach Matt Rowley. “The last minute is done, we need to go and win the next one, and that’s what the boys did today.”

The Nobles boys' lacrosse team, celebrating one of Grayson McClements' seven goals, earned a berth in the ISL tournament final opposite No. 5 Governor's Academy, an 11-8 winner over No. 8 seed Tabor. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Bulldogs (12-1) were headlined by senior Grayson McClements. The ISL points leader tallied 7 goals and 3 assists and who opened the game with three straight unanswered goals.

St. Sebastian’s stayed within three goals through the first three quarters, but the face-off dot played a major role for the Bulldogs, who relied upon junior Christian Grosso to win 22 of his 27 faceoffs.

“He does such a great job at controlling possessions for us,” said Rowley. “During the little run, as they got it within three, without [Grosso] winning the faceoffs this game could have gone either way.”

St. Sebastian’s was minus starting FOGO, freshman David Hahm (injury), which factored in Grosso’s dominance around the dot.

Not giving an inch in net was senior goaltender Matty Tully, who had 15 saves and came up with multiple clutch stops during St. Sebastian’s third-quarter surge.

“When you’re winning both the faceoff war and the goalie war, it’s kind of hard to lose a game,” said Grosso. “We have to be dominant in those areas to win games.”

Nobles boys' lacrosse coach Matt Rowley credited faceoff specialist Christian Grosso (above, No. 20), who won 22 of his 27 faceoffs, for giving the Bulldogs a huge edge in the dot against St. Sebastian's. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

As the game entered the fourth quarter, with St. Sebastian’s trailing by three, the Bulldogs kicked it into overdrive. McClements and sophomore Thatcher Bernstein (3 goals, 1 assist) sparked a decisive surge of eight unanswered goals, dashing any hopes the Arrows had of a comeback.

“It’s a team effort, all six guys play together, but we got one more to go,” said McClements who has racked up 110 points this season, three shy of the 113 former Globe All-Scholastic Aiden O’Neil (113) rang up a year ago for Tabor.

The Bulldogs offense featured eight different goal scores including McClements and Bernstein. Freshman Tuck Gilbane (1 goal, 2 assists), junior Henry Tweedy (2 goals, 1 assist), sophomore Colin Kenney (1 goal, 1 assist), sophomore Kyle O’Leary (2 goals, 2 assists), sophomore Zach O’Connell (1 goal) and senior Brody Upton (1 goal).

Senior midfielder James Joyce had four goals for St. Sebastian’s.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.