Jamal Murray, Nuggets shoot past Lakers again for a commanding 3-0 series lead in West finals

LOS ANGELES — Jamal Murray scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 8 assists for Denver. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half against his former team for the top-seeded Nuggets, who have never been this close to the NBA Finals in 47 years in the league.

Denver blew a big early lead in Game 3, but made a decisive 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to snap the Lakers’ nine-game home winning streak since March 26, including seven straight victories since the regular season ended.