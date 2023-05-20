Mikayla Cable breaks tie with three-run triple, MIT softball wins NCAA Division 3 regional

Mikayla Cable hit a two-out bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning to drive in three runs and give MIT (35-6) a 5-2 lead en route to a 9-2 win over Simmons (27-16) in an NCAA Division 3 regional final at Cambridge. The Engineers scored seven unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth. Mackenzie Bivin had a solo home run in the third and Jackie Sell added a two-run double in the sixth as MIT reached the Super Regionals for the third time … Lauryn Horita had an RBI triple and Michelle Adelman and Kaitlyn Perucci added RBI singles as Tufts (40-5) took a 3-0 win over Moravian (35-8) in Game 1 of an NCAA Division 3 regional final at Medford. Game 2 was suspended with Moravian leading, 1-0, in the seventh and will resume Sunday morning … In an elimination game in the NCAA Division 1 regionals, Karina Gaskins broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth with a three-run homer and Notre Dame (30-18-1) advanced with a 5-2 win over Harvard (29-17-1) at Fayetteville, Ark. Kendall Jean homered and Savannah Fitzpatrick had an RBI double for the Crimson … Kayla Roncin went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs as Boston University stayed alive with an 8-0 six-inning win over North Carolina Central (19-35) in a regional elimination game at Athens, Ga. The Terriers (52-10) then saw their season end with a 9-0 loss to Virginia Tech (39-10).

Tufts men’s lacrosse on to NCAA Division 3 semifinals