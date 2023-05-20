O’Bryant baseball coach Ted Curley notches his 400th career win

“That’s the most important thing,” said Curley, who was thwarted from attaining his coaching milestone Thursday in a 16-7 City League loss to Latin Academy, coached by his son Justin Curley.

Curley took over at O’Bryant at the start of the 2013 season, helping turn the Tigers (10-8) into one of the Boston City League’s most consistent programs. After earning their tenth win Saturday, the Tigers qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row and eighth time in the last nine seasons.

“It’s nice to get my personal stuff,” Ted Curley said. “But I told the team, ‘You guys earned this game, and you earned a spot in the state tournament, in back-to-back years with pretty good teams.’”

Before taking over at O’Bryant, where he also works part-time as a substitute teacher, Curley spent 26 years as the head coach at Milton High School. He earned 286 wins in that time.

“The kids are really eager to learn,” Curley said of coaching at O’Bryant. “They work hard, they’re really good kids, they show up consistently … I have a lot of fun with the kids, and I’ve made a lot of friends with coaches in the league.”

On the field, senior Tavis Burns fired a complete game for the Tigers, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits. Burns also drove in a pair of runs, and sophomore Matt Griffin and junior Caden Brown each collected two hits.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Curley said. “I wouldn’t be doing it at this point if it wasn’t fun … It didn’t start off easy when I first started coaching back in the day. But it’s worked out well.”