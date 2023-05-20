Rafael Devers mashes two homers as Red Sox greet Xander Bogaerts, Padres with win

The Sox (25-20) have won three straight, outscoring their opponents, 27-8, after losing six of seven. The big-money Padres (20-25) have lost 10 of 12.

The slugger took it to San Diego starter Blake Snell, tagging the lefthander for two homers in the Sox’ 6-1 win to open a three-game set at Petco Park.

SAN DIEGO — Rafael Devers is due for a hot streak. Friday against the Padres might be a sign that one is on the horizon.

Devers’s first four-bagger came in the second when Snell broke off a 2-1 curveball that hung low and inside, a lefty’s wheelhouse. Devers deposited it into the right-field seats.

Advertisement

Connor Wong opened up the third with a double down the left field line, and became the first of five straight Sox to reach base as they began to take advantage of Snell’s lack of command. After back-to-back walks, Rob Refsnyder drove a two-run double to right-center to make it 3-0.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Devers then cashed in again, demolishing a 3-1 slider 435 feet to straightaway center for a 6-0 Sox lead.

It was Devers’s 14th career multi-homer game and his second this season, joining April 8 in Detroit. Snell had surrendered just one homer his previous 12 outings dating back to last season.

The offense made space for James Paxton to work comfortably in his second post-injury start. Paxton went six innings and 107 pitches, striking out five and walking two. The only highlight against him came when Fernando Tatis Jr. struck a solo home run to right-center in the third.

An inning later, Paxton worked around two singles and a two-out walk, inducing an Adam Engel pop out into foul territory which left the bases loaded and left Tatis standing on deck.

The one-out singles were San Diego’s last hits of the game. Josh Winckowski pitched the final three innings to close it out, a significant plus to a bullpen that has been called on a ton this year.

Advertisement

Justin Turner left the game after the fourth inning with what the Sox called left knee soreness.

Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 4 in his first game against his former team.

Pete Abraham on the hottest topics around MLB Share In our new segment Pete Abraham plays ‘9 up & 9 down’ by giving us his thoughts on the biggest issues in MLB.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.