fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX 6, PADRES 1

Rafael Devers mashes two homers as Red Sox greet Xander Bogaerts, Padres with win

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Rafael Devers homered in his first two at-bats Friday night in San Diego, his second two-homer game of the season.Denis Poroy/Getty

SAN DIEGO — Rafael Devers is due for a hot streak. Friday against the Padres might be a sign that one is on the horizon.

The slugger took it to San Diego starter Blake Snell, tagging the lefthander for two homers in the Sox’ 6-1 win to open a three-game set at Petco Park.

The Sox (25-20) have won three straight, outscoring their opponents, 27-8, after losing six of seven. The big-money Padres (20-25) have lost 10 of 12.

Devers’s first four-bagger came in the second when Snell broke off a 2-1 curveball that hung low and inside, a lefty’s wheelhouse. Devers deposited it into the right-field seats.

Advertisement

Connor Wong opened up the third with a double down the left field line, and became the first of five straight Sox to reach base as they began to take advantage of Snell’s lack of command. After back-to-back walks, Rob Refsnyder drove a two-run double to right-center to make it 3-0.

Devers then cashed in again, demolishing a 3-1 slider 435 feet to straightaway center for a 6-0 Sox lead.

It was Devers’s 14th career multi-homer game and his second this season, joining April 8 in Detroit. Snell had surrendered just one homer his previous 12 outings dating back to last season.

The offense made space for James Paxton to work comfortably in his second post-injury start. Paxton went six innings and 107 pitches, striking out five and walking two. The only highlight against him came when Fernando Tatis Jr. struck a solo home run to right-center in the third.

An inning later, Paxton worked around two singles and a two-out walk, inducing an Adam Engel pop out into foul territory which left the bases loaded and left Tatis standing on deck.

The one-out singles were San Diego’s last hits of the game. Josh Winckowski pitched the final three innings to close it out, a significant plus to a bullpen that has been called on a ton this year.

Advertisement

Justin Turner left the game after the fourth inning with what the Sox called left knee soreness.

Xander Bogaerts went 0 for 4 in his first game against his former team.

Pete Abraham on the hottest topics around MLB
In our new segment Pete Abraham plays ‘9 up & 9 down’ by giving us his thoughts on the biggest issues in MLB.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe Today