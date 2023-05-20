Game 46: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

Red Sox fans on the east coast might need a second coffee on Saturday, with first pitch in San Diego set for 10:10 p.m. Eastern.
Chris Sale has had a bit of a resurgence of late, with a 3.16 ERA over his last five starts. The southpaw has only once faced the Padres, allowing just one run in a complete-game effort for the White Sox in 2014.
Hometown favorite Joe Musgrove has had a shaky start to the year, with the start of his campaign delayed by a toe injury. He’s allowed 14 earned runs in just 19 innings over four starts.
Lineups
RED SOX (25-20): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-2, 5.40 ERA)
PADRES (20-25): TBA
Pitching: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-1, 6.63 ERA)
Time: 10:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Musgrove: Kiké Hernández 0-1, Pablo Reyes 0-2, Raimel Tapia 1-8, Justin Turner 6-14, Alex Verdugo 3-6
Padres vs. Sale: Xander Bogaerts 5-12, Matt Carpenter 0-1, Nelson Cruz 12-35, Adam Engel 0-1, Rougned Odor 0-7, Juan Soto 0-2
Stat of the day: The Sox are hitting .295 with runners in scoring position, the second best mark in baseball. The Padres, at .194, are last.
Notes: Sale has given up 11 runs on 25 hits and five walks with 35 strikeouts in 31 ⅓ innings over this strong five-start stretch, over which the Sox are 3-2 as a team. Boston is 5-3 in Sale’s eight starts this season — only three starts fewer than his total over the past three seasons ... The Padres have lost three in a row and 10 of their last 12 games ... Padres star Manny Machado went on the 10-day disabled list with a hairline fracture in his left hand, on Friday, the result of getting hit on the hand by a fastball from the Royals’ Aroldis Chapman.
