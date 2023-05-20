Game 46: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

Red Sox fans on the east coast might need a second coffee on Saturday, with first pitch in San Diego set for 10:10 p.m. Eastern.

Chris Sale has had a bit of a resurgence of late, with a 3.16 ERA over his last five starts. The southpaw has only once faced the Padres, allowing just one run in a complete-game effort for the White Sox in 2014.

Hometown favorite Joe Musgrove has had a shaky start to the year, with the start of his campaign delayed by a toe injury. He’s allowed 14 earned runs in just 19 innings over four starts.