RED SOX AT PADRES | 10:10 P.M. (NESN)

Game 46: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Chris Sale will face the Padres for just the second time on Saturday.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Red Sox fans on the east coast might need a second coffee on Saturday, with first pitch in San Diego set for 10:10 p.m. Eastern.

Chris Sale has had a bit of a resurgence of late, with a 3.16 ERA over his last five starts. The southpaw has only once faced the Padres, allowing just one run in a complete-game effort for the White Sox in 2014.

Hometown favorite Joe Musgrove has had a shaky start to the year, with the start of his campaign delayed by a toe injury. He’s allowed 14 earned runs in just 19 innings over four starts.

Lineups

RED SOX (25-20): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-2, 5.40 ERA)

PADRES (20-25): TBA

Pitching: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-1, 6.63 ERA)

Time: 10:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Musgrove: Kiké Hernández 0-1, Pablo Reyes 0-2, Raimel Tapia 1-8, Justin Turner 6-14, Alex Verdugo 3-6

Padres vs. Sale: Xander Bogaerts 5-12, Matt Carpenter 0-1, Nelson Cruz 12-35, Adam Engel 0-1, Rougned Odor 0-7, Juan Soto 0-2

Stat of the day: The Sox are hitting .295 with runners in scoring position, the second best mark in baseball. The Padres, at .194, are last.

Notes: Sale has given up 11 runs on 25 hits and five walks with 35 strikeouts in 31 ⅓ innings over this strong five-start stretch, over which the Sox are 3-2 as a team. Boston is 5-3 in Sale’s eight starts this season — only three starts fewer than his total over the past three seasons ... The Padres have lost three in a row and 10 of their last 12 games ... Padres star Manny Machado went on the 10-day disabled list with a hairline fracture in his left hand, on Friday, the result of getting hit on the hand by a fastball from the Royals’ Aroldis Chapman.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

