Rob Refsnyder may be a part-time player, but the Red Sox have the utmost confidence in him

What’s different for Refsnyder is how supremely confident the Sox are in him.

There’s nothing unusual about that. Many a righthanded hitter has built a long career from their ability to hit lefthanded pitchers.

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox signed Rob Refsnyder to fill a specific role on their roster, that of a platoon outfielder.

The 32-year-old journeyman has started 18 games this season and batted first, third or fifth in all of them. That’s not normal for a part-time player with a salary of $1.23 million.

But it works. Refsnyder hit third and drove in two runs in Friday night’s 6-1 victory against the San Diego Padres.

His two-run double to center field off Blake Snell in the third inning gave the Sox a 3-0 lead. Rafael Devers followed with a three-run homer and the Sox were headed to their third consecutive win.

Refsnyder entered Saturday night hitting .354 with four extra-base hits, 12 RBIs, and a .926 OPS in 56 plate appearances against lefthanded pitchers this season.

Only 19 other hitters, Devers among them, have a higher OPS in at least 50 plate appearances against lefties this season.

That’s a small sample size. But there’s no disputing what a big value Refsnyder has been to the Sox.

“He controls the strike zone. It’s good at-bats,” manager Alex Cora said. “His numbers early on weren’t good but he was getting on base, and when you do that good things happen.

“That was a great at-bat [against Snell]. He laid off some good pitches and stayed on a changeup going the other way.”

Refsnyder was signed to a one-year deal before the 2022 season. He has since hit .357 with a .971 OPS in 112 at-bats against lefthanders and played solid defense, although this season has been better than last.

One of Chaim Bloom’s strengths as chief baseball officer has been identifying players who fit certain roles and provide value off the bench beyond just giving somebody else a day off.

It’s usually an easier job for a veteran player because they’re better attuned at how to stay sharp if they don’t play for a few days in a row.

It’s something Refsnyder learned from Steve Pearce, a teammate in Toronto from 2017-18.

“You can’t go in the cage every day and swing as hard as you can. Steve had a great routine,” Refsnyder said. “He really helped; he was so good to me. I always listened to him and still remember some of the conversations we had.”

Pearce had a 13-year career, mostly as a platoon hitter. The Sox acquired him from the Blue Jays during the 2018 season. Pearce went on to drive in eight runs in the World Series and was named Most Valuable Player.

Refsnyder needs a lefthanded pitcher for batting practice, something first base coach Kyle Hudson helps with.

Babson coach Matt Noone, a strike-throwing southpaw, also is around the team frequently once his season is over.

It’s also tougher on the road because the team usually has access to only one indoor cage and the starters get most of the time before games.

“You just try and do your best,” Refsnyder said. “It’s tough, it really is. You hope you have that feeling the day you play.”

The mental aspects of his job can often be harder to deal with than getting ready physically.

Devers can shake off an 0-for-4 day because he’ll be back in the lineup the next game. Refsnyder might sit for two or three days.

“Early in my career it would wear on me because I saw my value as getting hits,” Refsnyder said. “But it’s really a lot more than that. My job is to get on base and have a good at-bat. Keep it as simple as possible.

“The older I get I’ve learned what I can control. If I miss a pitch now, I move on. I’m better at keeping my focus.”

Game-planning coordinator James Varitek has helped in that regard, explaining that when you’re a pinch hitter or a platoon player, the job is to be as prepared as possible. That makes poor results easier to take.

“You can’t lose sleep over it,” Refsnyder said. “If you’re not preparing the right way, you shouldn’t be here anyway. Alex wants to know what he’s going to get and that’s a good at-bat.”

With Refsnyder and lefthanded-hitting outfielder Raimel Tapia making contributions off the bench, the Sox entered Saturday third in the majors with 5.64 runs per game.

“It seems like everybody knows their role now,” Cora said. “They know their roles; we try to get them at-bats as often as possible. They understand that. They’re ready.

“[Refsnyder] is a good defender; he’s a good player; he’s a good teammate. When he does well everybody’s happy here.”

