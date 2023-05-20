United States men’s hockey blanks Denmark, reaches world championship quarterfinals

Cutter Gauthier broke the deadlock midway through the final period on a power play, Tuch doubled the advantage and Rocco Grimaldi finished it off with an empty-net goal.

Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists to earn the Americans their fifth victory.

The United States men’s hockey team shut out Denmark, 3-0, in Tampere, Finland, on Saturday to stay perfect at the world championships.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for the shutout.

The US leads Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

Defending champion Finland defeated Austria, 3-1, for its third straight victory and Sweden scored all of its goals in the opening period in shutting out France, 4-0.

Sweden is second in Group A, a point behind the US, and Finland is another point back. They have qualified for the next stage.

In Group B at Riga, Latvia, Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada, 3-2, in a clash of two undefeated teams.

Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame.

Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to go.

Canada pulled goaltender Samuel Montembeault for an extra attacker but the Swiss held firm.

Switzerland leads Group B with five wins.

The Czech Republic is second after beating Norway, 2-0, and joining Switzerland in the last eight.

Dominik Kubalik scored the opening goal with a slap shot on a power play for the Czechs to lead the scoring table at the tournament with seven goals.

Latvia demolished Kazakhstan, 7-0, to stay in contention for a quarterfinal spot.