Taylor Swift fans treated to another rain show in her second ‘Eras Tour’ performance at Gillette

Taylor Swift performed Saturday night under rainy skies in Foxborough, summoning memories of her first rain show ever, which she said took place at Gillette Stadium.
In video posted to Twitter, the singer tells the audience about the lesson she learned about New England Swifties during that performance in 2011: They do not care about the rain, and seem to have more fun in it.
Anything for you Tay 🫶🫶#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium #Kiss108TaylorTown pic.twitter.com/kMGHDD9EET— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 21, 2023
She said the first stadium she had ever played was Gillette Stadium 13 years ago — 13 is her lucky number — before officially proclaiming Saturday’s show a rain show. The “Eras Tour” is also Swift’s 13th time taking the Gillette stage.
I’m crying she’s talking about all the times she’s played @gillettestadium #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/n0D8QPey60— sarah 💫 (@FearlesslySarah) May 21, 2023
Swifties, some protecting their outfits with ponchos, captured the singer performing hits and fan favorites.
Midnight Rain hits different in the rain… @GilletteStadium @taylornation13 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/rdsMFBYOlO— “HI JULES!” (@jules_swiftie13) May 21, 2023
#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour N2 blank space pic.twitter.com/04UZfxej2g— ik3R (@ik3rss) May 21, 2023
I knew you were trouble when you walked in ♥️💋#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium #Kiss108TaylorTown pic.twitter.com/fUqR0y8SuE— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 21, 2023
“This song is about a house in New England.” - @taylorswift13 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium #Kiss108TaylorTown pic.twitter.com/yyCwiNkZ9T— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 20, 2023
So the cell service on the floor was AWFUL but… #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/KS0x8xR8fm— sarah 💫 (@FearlesslySarah) May 21, 2023
CRUEL SUMMER #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/dMz5n6ql0S— sarah 💫 (@FearlesslySarah) May 21, 2023
LEYTON GOT THE HAT #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour 🫶 pic.twitter.com/dI9S3EgMjn— Bobby | ERAS TOUR Foxborough ✨ (@swiftieboston) May 21, 2023
The night’s “surprise songs” were “Question...?” and “Invisible.”
Question #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/UrSn64ots1— Bobby | ERAS TOUR Foxborough ✨ (@swiftieboston) May 21, 2023
SHE’S DOING INVISIBLE AND THE RAIN IS POURING ON THE PIANO I’M 🥹 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/IGmRvuwJAq— Angelica (Taylor’s Version) (@angelicakyria13) May 21, 2023
