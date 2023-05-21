fb-pixel Skip to main content

Taylor Swift fans treated to another rain show in her second ‘Eras Tour’ performance at Gillette

It was a wet night in Foxborough, but that didn’t stop Swifties from soaking in every moment of Taylor Swift’s second of three shows at Gillette Stadium

By Aleysha Haniff Globe Correspondent,Updated May 21, 2023, 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on May 19. 20TAYLORSWIFTErin Clark/Globe Staff

Taylor Swift performed Saturday night under rainy skies in Foxborough, summoning memories of her first rain show ever, which she said took place at Gillette Stadium.

In video posted to Twitter, the singer tells the audience about the lesson she learned about New England Swifties during that performance in 2011: They do not care about the rain, and seem to have more fun in it.

She said the first stadium she had ever played was Gillette Stadium 13 years ago — 13 is her lucky number — before officially proclaiming Saturday’s show a rain show. The “Eras Tour” is also Swift’s 13th time taking the Gillette stage.

Swifties, some protecting their outfits with ponchos, captured the singer performing hits and fan favorites.

The night’s “surprise songs” were “Question...?” and “Invisible.”

