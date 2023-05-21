4-year-old Mohamed Fofana remembered at Castle Island vigil

As the sun set behind the island, attendees embraced one another, keenly aware when the clock hit 7:30 p.m., the time State Police began their search one week earlier. They held a moment of silence, with cellphone flashlights raised in the gathering dusk, taking the place of candles on the windy evening.

The boy, a nonverbal child with autism, went missing there one week earlier after he wandered toward the water, prompting an exhaustive search of Boston Harbor. The child’s body was found the next day on Spectacle Island, the nearest of the Harbor Islands, due east of the South Boston peninsula.

A large crowd of family, friends, and teachers from Mohamed Fofana’s elementary school gathered as the sun set over Castle Island in South Boston on Sunday for a tearful vigil to honor the dead 4-year-old, described by his mother as “just a sweet kid.”

Family and friends encircled the child’s grieving mother, Matenjay Fofana, who wore a black hijab and bounced a baby on her hip.

“Thank you so much, everybody, for everything,” she said as tears rolled down her face. “My dad, my mom, my family, my brothers.”

Fofana’s brother, the child’s uncle, said he hopes the tragedy raises awareness of safety for autistic children, so that “this doesn’t happen to another family.”

“It’s about awareness,” Omaru Fofana said.

Many attendees wore white T-shirts bearing the name of Mohamed Fofana’s school, the Joseph Lee K-8 School in Dorchester. The T-shirt design included a rainbow and the phrase, “Autism acceptance, celebrate differences.”

Yahaira Lopez, the mother of an autistic teenager who founded the Autism Sprinter nonprofit in Randolph, said when she heard the news of Fofana’s death, she started crying.

She knows how it feels to be responsible for a child who wanders off, and said she often feels like she’s vilified as a parent when things go wrong. She empathizes with Fofana’s family, she said, and hopes the community can learn from the tragedy and make spaces safer for children like Mohamed.

“We don’t have the luxury of enjoying public spaces,” Lopez said. “It’s not easy, and it feels like we’re alone. It was only right for us to come together as parents to let the family know that we feel the pain and we understand the pain.”

A teacher from the Joseph Lee K-8 School in Dorchester remembered Mohamed Fofana at a vigil on Castle Island Sunday evening. Samantha J. Gross

