Bolton, Mass., man ejected from vehicle in single-car rollover crash in New Hampshire

A Bolton, Mass., man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured following his ejection from a car during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hooksett, N.H., on Saturday evening, officials said.

Jonathan Fiore, 50, was driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic on Interstate 93 at high speed when he lost control of the car around 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

The Civic exited the left side of the highway, where it struck the median guardrail before rolling over and coming to rest in the right two lanes of the interstate, near mile marker 27, according to the statement. Witnesses reported that Fiore had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash.