Brockton school district braces for cuts

“A lot of our families ... are now relocating more so to places like Fall River, New Bedford, and Taunton because the rent’s a little bit cheaper to afford,” Thomas said. “From the exit interviews we do with families, to rent a two bedroom it’s going for anywhere between $2,500 and $2,700 a month.”

Families have been priced out of the city, and others have left for charter or private schools when Brockton switched to remote learning at the start of the pandemic, said Superintendent Michael P. Thomas. As state funding is tied to enrollment, the loss of nearly 1,350 students since the spring of 2020 requires a right-sizing to district staff, he said.

At least 130 teachers, counselors, and other staff members may lose their jobs in Brockton Public Schools as the district faces an $18 million budget deficit due to declines in student enrollment.

Advertisement

Brockton is among the districts across the country facing financial constraints as student populations decline and pandemic-era federal aid comes to an end. In Massachusetts, Newton Public Schools faced a nearly $5 million deficit earlier this year but closed the gap by cutting 40 staff jobs and health care benefits to its retirees, as well as reducing spending on extracurricular activities, athletics, and professional development, among other things.

In Brockton, more than 80 percent of the district’s 14,900 students are children of color and three in four come from low-income families. Education advocates worry Brockton’s cuts will have a long-term negative affect on the supports the district is able to provide to its students.

“These families, the population that we serve nowadays, is more needy,” said Kim Gibson, president of the Brockton Education Association. “There are more social emotional needs, which are more expensive, so you need counselors to help support those students in the classrooms more so than we used to. The cuts that they’re proposing right now will have a long-lasting impact.”

Advertisement

Gibson said the reduction in staff also could set back the district’s recent gains in educator diversity. Brockton is likely to lose teachers of color during these layoffs since they are among some of the last to be hired in the district; currently, state law generally requires teachers without professional status to be laid off first, albeit with some exceptions.

Brockton beefed up its staff since 2021, hiring 438 additional staff members, according to the district website. Some of the positions, Thomas said, were funded by the $53.5 million the district received in pandemic-era federal funds. Thomas said that while he knew the funds would end, he needed to hire counselors to meet the rapid increase of student mental health needs.

“Last year, I probably should have cut a hundred people when we looked at the budget forecast, but we ended up keeping them and using [federal] money to keep them for this year because I just thought it was really bad timing,” he said.

Thomas said he knew cuts would be inevitable with declining enrollment but took a gamble that students would come back. Other districts may soon be in a similar position.

Marguerite Roza, the director of Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab, said what is happening in Brockton is a preview of what could happen in similar school districts across the country, as the federal funds run out next year.

Advertisement

“There are a lot of districts around the country that are kind of a little bit more head-in-the-sand right now but it will be hitting that next year, or the next couple months,” Roza said. “But this is what it looks like; they will ultimately have to start shedding staff.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.