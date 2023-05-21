Fitchburg police honor K9 Frankie, killed in line of duty, at annual memorial

Frankie, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois that had served with the State Police for about nine years, was fatally shot during an armed standoff in Fitchburg last July, the Globe reported.

Fitchburg police unveiled a statue of K9 Frankie, a police dog killed last summer in the line of duty, as the department honored fallen officers during the 59th annual Fitchburg Police Memorial Service on Sunday, officials said.

The event at Police Memorial Park also honored late Fitchburg officers Kenneth Bell, killed while on duty in 1962, and Peter Nikitas, killed in the line of duty in 1978, according to police and the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The statue of Frankie was funded by donations from people and organizations both locally and around the country, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“We thank all who made donations toward the Frankie statue over this past year. It would not have been possible without the countless donations made from people and organizations from across the United States and the Fitchburg community,” Fitchburg police said.

