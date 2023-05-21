Haitian Unity Parade returns to Blue Hill Avenue in a blue and red celebration

The parade, organized by Mattapan’s Haitian Americans United , celebrates Haitian Flag Day, which was marked Thursday with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall and a rally outside the John F. Kennedy Federal Building calling for the federal government to assist Haitians as clashes in the country grow increasingly frequent and brutal.

The parade featured floats from the Haitian consulate, local Haitian businesses, and community groups — plus marching bands and dance troupes — as it wound its way from Mattapan Square to Harambee Park.

More than a thousand revelers turned Blue Hill Avenue blue and red with the colors of myriad Haitian flags Sunday afternoon for the 21st annual Unity Parade, a celebration that came this year as violence roils the Caribbean nation yet again.

Advertisement

City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, grand marshal of this year’s parade, said Haiti is facing a “humanitarian and political crisis that is of a nature we have not seen,” and called this year’s parade an opportunity for Boston’s Haitian community to come together in support of friends and family living in the country.

“There’s too much suffering in the Haitian story,” Louijeune said in an interview before the parade Sunday morning. “But we must always not lose sight of allowing ourselves to take moments of joy and celebration, even amidst the struggle.”

Gangs have taken control of up to 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, killing nearly 1,500 in the first four months of this year, as locals resort to vigilante justice, according to the Associated Press.

Louijeune, the first Haitian American elected to Boston’s City Council, said the parade has always been a key thread in the “fabric of the Haitian Community,” which has boomed since the 1960s. Greater Boston holds the third-largest Haitian diaspora population in the country, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Advertisement

Mayor Michelle Wu cut a blue-and-red ribbon, signaling the parade’s beginning, just after 1 p.m., joined by Louijeuene, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, and City Councilors Julia Mejia and Ricardo Arroyo.

“We are so happy to be here with you all, happy to follow the brilliance and the example, and the leadership of the Haitian community,” Wu told the crowd.

A truck from Caribbean radio station Spark FM led the parade, blasting Haitian beats and pop music. State and city officials followed, tailed by children enrolled in Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Pathfinders program, who beat drums and carried Haitian, Massachusetts, and American flags as they marched to the beat. Dancers with silver batons and gold pom-poms, pick-up trucks hauling blaring speakers, puffy-cheeked horn-players, and marchers carrying banners from local businesses and community organizations followed.

Dany Louissaint,who is in her early 20s, came from Brockton to catch the parade with her family. She said she had never been to the parade before and it was exciting to see such an open celebration of Haitian culture and community.

“You get to meet your people from everywhere,” said Louissaint. “To know that the whole street is shut down for us to celebrate, it really means a lot. So I had to come.”

Down the street, crowds borrowed chairs from laundromats and sat on church steps. A boy stood with his family outside La Maxima Barbershop, still wearing his smock, having stepped out mid-haircut to join the excitement.

Advertisement

Anne Herisse, 65, who came to Boston from Haiti in 1984 and lives in Mattapan, said she has not missed the parade since it began. She stood under a shady tree on the grassy meridian of Blue Hill around 2:05, waiting for the marchers and floats to reach her.

“I always come to celebrate,” Herisse said. ”I feel like I am in my country.”

Massachusetts has seen an influx of Haitian immigrants following the outbreak of street violence in their country, some of whom were housed in hotels as the state’s shelters overflowed.

Louijeune said her office is working alongside community partners — including the Mattapan-based Immigrant Family Services Institute and Dorchester’s Association of Haitian Women in Boston — to help provide shelter and education for newly arrived migrants and to establish a Haitian cultural center.

She said the Haitian community has long had a strong relationship with Boston, which was one of the first cities in the country to recognize May as Haitian Heritage Month.

“[That] pride and sense of self is apparent throughout the year,” Louijeune said. “It’s inextricably a part of Boston’s story.”

Around 3 p.m., as the parade wound down — and a post-parade party at Harambee Park picked up — the Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, pastor with Boston’s Total Health Christian Ministries and a parade organizer, spoke to the crowd.

He noted that the conflict in Haiti, which has steadily worsened since hired killers assassinated president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, continues to resonate with Boston’s Haitian community.

Advertisement

Despite the latest clashes, Fleurissaint said, he was “hopeful that Haiti will stand on its feet.” He highlighted the country’s natural beauty, especially its beaches, and the energy of its residents, before calling upon the United States government to issue work permits more frequently and grant Haitians arriving in the country temporary protected status.

”Despite what is going on in Haiti, we cannot let this day pass unnoticed,” Fleurissaint told the crowd. “Haiti has been freed for the past 220 years. Haiti cannot perish.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.