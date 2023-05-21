Max is energetic and easy to engage with

Maxum, who likes to go by Max, is an energetic and creative child.

Upon meeting him, Max can present as shy and quiet, but once he gets comfortable, he opens up and engages easily.

Max likes to build with LEGOS and play video games. He is very active and enjoys playing outside. He loves to play sports and has a great arm! Max likes to draw and watch superhero movies.

Max attends a collaborative school and has special education supports to assist him at school. He is doing well and making progress in school. Max has a lot of curiosity and likes to learn and try new things. Max enjoys playing with his peers and is able to make friends easily.

Max would do best in a home that is adventurous, playful, and compassionate. He has two sisters that he would like to maintain a relationship with. Max currently visits with his birth parents four times a year and per his open adoption agreement will visit with his parents two times a year once the adoption is finalized.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/6670

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.