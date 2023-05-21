Person flown to hospital after explosion inside Kingston home

A person was flown to a Boston hospital by a medical helicopter after suffering injuries from an explosion at a home in Kingston on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, Fire Investigation Unit, and Crime Scene Services Section responded to an address on Nobadeer Circle at around 1:30 p.m. after an explosion inside the home, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. Kingston police and firefighters were also on hand at the site of the explosion, according to Procopio.

Officials believe the injured resident was manufacturing fireworks in the basement of the home, according to a statement from the Kingston Fire Department.