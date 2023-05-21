Pickup truck driven up utility pole wire in Oak Bluffs

At around 1:50 a.m., police responded a report of a “truck up a telephone poll” near Circuit and Pocasset avenues, according to a statement from the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene, police found an unoccupied truck driven up a utility pole support wire and suspended in the air.

A witness at the scene reported seeing a male figure walk away shortly after the accident. The driver was later found at his home in Oak Bluffs and did not sustain any injuries in the incident, according to the statement.

The driver will be summonsed to the Edgartown District Court and faces charges including leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, and speeding, according to the statement. Police did not release the driver’s name because he has not yet been arraigned.

