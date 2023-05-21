Public advised to avoid Alewife Brook, parts of Mystic River after sewage released into waters

The Cambridge Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid Alewife Brook and parts of the Mystic River until Tuesday after storm water mixed with sewage was released into the waters over the weekend, officials said.
The release of the unpleasant mixture, known as “combined sewer overflow,” is necessary to prevent contaminated water from backing up into businesses, homes, and city streets, according to a statement from the Cambridge Public Health Department.
The overflows also bring bacteria and pollutants, such as fertilizers or pesticides, to the affected bodies of water, which could be harmful to people and pets, according to the statement.
Areas affected by the overflows may include the Alewife Brook; the Little River in Cambridge, Somerville, and Arlington; and the Mystic River from the intersection of Alewife Brook Parkway and Mystic Valley Parkway in Somerville to the Fellsway/Route 28 bridge in Medford, officials said.
Two releases of combined sewer overflow lasting more than two hours each occurred in Cambridge late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the statement. Local public health departments are required by state regulations to notify the public of discharges that may create a risk to public health, including those that last more than two hours, the statement said.
People and pets should avoid contact with the affected areas until Tuesday, or 48 hours after the overflows ended. Officials recommend no boating, paddle boarding, fishing, or other activities that result in close contact with this water.
For questions about potential health risks from contaminated water, contact Sam Lipson at the Cambridge Public Health Department at slipson@cambridgepublichealth.org or 617-665-3838.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.