Public advised to avoid Alewife Brook, parts of Mystic River after sewage released into waters

The Cambridge Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid Alewife Brook and parts of the Mystic River until Tuesday after storm water mixed with sewage was released into the waters over the weekend, officials said.

The release of the unpleasant mixture, known as “combined sewer overflow,” is necessary to prevent contaminated water from backing up into businesses, homes, and city streets, according to a statement from the Cambridge Public Health Department.

The overflows also bring bacteria and pollutants, such as fertilizers or pesticides, to the affected bodies of water, which could be harmful to people and pets, according to the statement.