Republican Niyoka Powell to run for Senate seat in Providence

Jake Bissaillon, chief of staff to Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, has also said he plans to run in the special election in Senate District 1, which includes Smith Hill and most of Providence’s north end.

PROVIDENCE — Niyoka Powell, second vice chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, on Monday will announce her candidacy for the state Senate District 1 seat that was held for 36 years by Senator Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat who died last month.

Niyoka Powell, second vice chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, plans to run for the Senate District 1 seat in Providence.

Powell, 36, of Providence, is planning to announce her candidacy at Golden Crust Pizza on Douglas Avenue during an event between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

“The people of the North End are scared,” Powell told the Globe on Sunday. “I’m involved in the community. I’m not here for photo ops. I get my hands dirty. I’m involved because my partner gets harassed by people under the influence while in the car with our little one. At least three police cars show up on our street daily. The schools are falling apart. We don’t feel comfortable sending our child to Providence Public Schools because of the lack of adequate supervision and relief for the teachers.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

No health care facilities “should have to picket or unionize because of the lack of management or corporate support,” Powell said, and she considers mental health is a priority.

“There’s work to be done, and I’m not one to cower away from it,” she said. “There’s not a voice that represents our community. Our children come first.”

Powell challenged Goodwin for the Senate District 1 seat last year, running as an independent, and lost in a landslide. Goodwin received 80.9 percent of the vote while Powell received 18.6 percent.

Goodwin, who had risen to become Senate majority whip, had served in the Senate from 1987 until she died on April 15 after a long battle with cancer. She was 58.

Advertisement

Powell’s campaign website says that she came to the United States from Westmoreland, Jamaica, at a young age and has lived in Providence for 17 years. She has worked for more than 12 years in psychology at Butler Hospital as a mental health worker and as a nurse on the alcohol and drug detoxification unit. Her fiance, Armando Rosell, is a labor worker and welder working in Quonset Point.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.