Union members picket as Warner Bros. exec is set to give BU commencement address

Many of the signs read, “Writers Guild on Strike,” and protesters chanted “Hey hey, ho ho Zaslav has got to go!”

Outside Nickerson Field, more than 100 demonstrators picketed with signs and chanting pro-union slogans along Commonwealth Avenue, while thousands more crowded down Harry Agganis Way, including graduates in red robes.

Throngs of striking Writers Guild of America members and their supporters protested David Zaslav, chief executive of media giant Warner Bros. Discovery, as he was scheduled to give the commencement address during Boston University’s graduation ceremonies Sunday afternoon at Nickerson Field.

Chris Frazier, a WGA West member who relocated to the Boston are with his family, marched with the demonstrators. Among his concerns was the impact AI could have on writing for television and film.

“For writers, this is an existential crisis. If AI wins out, we are out of a job,” Fraizer said.

The protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations by 11,500 WGA members across the country as they demanded better pay and job security, and limits on the use of AI to create content.

WGA East, which organized Sunday’s demonstration, said its members did not intend to disrupt commencement festivities or stop students, families, and faculty from attending the event, according to a statement directed at graduating BU students.

“Your commencement is a day meant to recognize your years of work and to celebrate the start of your professional lives,” WGA East said. “But BU has chosen this day to honor someone who is actively trying to devalue that work—someone who wants to destroy film & television students’ ability to build a sustainable career in their chosen industry.”

BU’s 150th All-University Commencement Exercises began at 1 p.m., and were expected to draw about 20,000 people to celebrate the graduating class of 2023, according to the university.

Zaslav will receive an honorary degree, along with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; philanthropist and pianist Pamela Wood Avedisian; real estate developer Stephen R. Karp; and Drew Weissman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, according to the university.

WGA East said in its statement that its members wanted to draw attention to Zaslav and Warner Bros. Discovery as members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The union said the trade group has refused to negotiate a fair contract that addresses writers demands, which also include restrictions on the use of AI to create content.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has said that it presented an offer with “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals,” according to a statement earlier this month. It was prepared to improve the offer but then “was unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to insist upon,” the statement said.

According to Variety, Zaslav, a Boston University School of Law graduate, earned $39 million last year as president and chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery. A year earlier, he received about $246 million in total compensation, including stock options, the trade publication reported.

Union members have pointed to enormous executive compensation packages — like the one Zaslav has received — as examples of the wide gaps in pay between Hollywood writers and the heads of media companies.

WGA East encouraged graduates who supported thedemonstration to bring signs or decorate their mortarboards with pro-union slogans.

When university BU President Robert A. Brown announced that Zaslav would be the speaker at BU’s 150th commencement during a senior breakfast a few weeks ago, reaction was muted. “The reading of Zaslav’s name received tepid applause from students in the ballroom,” according to the university’s website.

Critics have blasted the choice.

Tara Mullaney, 20, said BU has not been receptive to unionization efforts by graduate assistants and RAs on campus.

“When they announced Zaslav as the speaker, everyone was kind of like, ‘Oh, you really hate unions, huh?’” Mullaney told the Globe earlier this month.

