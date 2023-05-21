Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed at the scene and a third victim died at a hospital following a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar early Sunday, police said.

Two other victims were wounded and transported to a hospital, including one who was in critical condition and another who was in stable condition, Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake said in an email.

Multiple officers responded to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m.