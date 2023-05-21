Our bonus years: in other words, more time to be fully engaged

Near the beginning of “Making the most of our bonus years” (Ideas, May 14), Judy Kugel writes, “Let’s set some realistic expectations. At our age, we probably can’t save the world, although we can support those who are working on it.” Certainly, those of us in our bonus years may not have the energy of younger people, but we do often have more free time, more money, and more experience. And we should have more wisdom, though we often don’t. There are too many “bonus years” adults who look at the many inspiring things younger people are doing to save the world and use that as an excuse to sit back and watch. We helped make this mess; we should be in the trenches with those younger people trying to clean it up.

Michael Biales