Chorus of voices urge Healey to revamp state’s clemency system

Advanced age also should factor into clemency, as should lack of maturity at the time of an offense. Studies show both that recidivism declines with age and that parts of the brain that control behavior are not fully developed until a person’s 20s. People serving lengthy sentences often pose no safety risk. Many are elderly, frail, or suffer from illness, trauma, or other conditions made worse by incarceration, which also imposes huge financial burdens on the state.

Re “Prison clemency program needs a fresh start” (Editorial, May 14): Clemency, which is now a rarity, was used historically as a fail-safe to ensure that a sentence was serving justice. Innocent people may be wrongly convicted, judges may impose overly harsh sentences, and mandatory sentences are blunt instruments that fail to consider mitigating circumstances.

Black, Latinx, and poor individuals are the bulk of those behind bars, and these disparities should lend a sense of urgency to restoration of clemency. Proper exercise of clemency is critical in an imperfect criminal legal system. Governor Healey has the opportunity to modernize and restore clemency by overhauling the present guidelines and requiring that clemency requests be evaluated in a timely fashion and through a justice-centered lens. It’s time to return people languishing in prison to their families and communities.

Pauline Quirion

Director, CORI and Re-entry Project

Greater Boston Legal Services

Boston





People in prison atone for the harm they’ve caused

It is imperative for Governor Healey to both create an equitable clemency system and make available robust programs for everyone currently imprisoned (“Prison clemency program needs a fresh start”).

We have overwhelming evidence that people in prison atone for serious harm caused to victims and their families. Furthermore, many in prison already have benefited, and thousands more can benefit, from state-of-the-art programming to strengthen their abilities to reenter their communities as restored, contributing citizens.

Father Francis J. Cloherty

Senior priest

Archdiocese of Boston

Boston





There are many behind bars whose punishment does not fit the crime

Thank you for the excellent editorial concerning the need for Governor Healey to review and revamp the process for granting pardons and commutations. A responsive clemency process is needed to make punishment justly proportional to the crime.

This is especially important for those who were under 22 when they were sentenced to life without parole and those remaining in prison for cases where the law was subsequently changed (for example, felony murder).

Clemency is also an important remedy for women who were imprisoned for murder triggered by living in an abusive relationship.

I am adding my voice in asking Governor Healey to proceed with reinvigorating clemency as a tool of fairness to balance the scales of our criminal justice system. For too long, Massachusetts has ignored the clemency appeal process and compelled incarcerated prisoners to spend years petitioning the system for redress.

I believe Healey is open-minded and fair-minded and is the right person to implement these changes.

Arleen Chase

Wayland

The writer is a member of the advocacy group Second Chance Justice.