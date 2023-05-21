Baltimore comes up big, finishes off series sweep in Toronto

Baltimore took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Mullins hit a first-pitch single off Nate Pearson to score automatic runner Jorge Mateo from second base.

Mullins had three RBIs and Hays reached base four times for the Orioles, who scored five runs in the 11th to win for the fifth time in six games.

Toronto tied it in the bottom half against Austin Voth when Whit Merrifield’s single brought home pinch-runner Daulton Varsho. Hays broke the tie with a one-out single off Yimi Garcia (1-2) in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra added a two-run single for the Orioles.

Those who remained in the sellout crowd of 41,643 booed after Mullins chased Garcia with a two-run double.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman hit a solo home run and had two RBIs but the struggling Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in their past seven.

Yankees finish off Reds, 6-1 trip

The New York Yankees headed back home after a 6-1 trip, completing a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds following a contentious series in Toronto.

Harrison Bader’s go-ahead, two-run homer sparked a comeback, and Gleyber Torres also homered as the Yankees extended a winning streak to four for the first time this season. Luis Severino returned from a strained lat muscle that had sidelined him since spring training and allowed one run and four hits in 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 54 of 75 pitches for strikes and averaged 96.7 miles per hour with 44 fastballs.

New York (29-20), which gave slugger Aaron Judge the day off, has won six of seven and 14 of 19, improving to a season-high nine games over .500.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first inning and Reds manager David Bell in the eighth.

New Bedford’s Jared Shuster records first MLB victory

New Bedford’s Jared Shuster — who attended New Bedford High as a freshman, then transferred to Marion’s Tabor Academy before pitching three seasons at Wake Forest — allowed one hit in six innings in his first major-league victory, a 3-2 win that gave Atlanta its first series victory over Seattle in 12 years.

“I felt much more comfortable out there,” said Shuster (1-2), who had seven strikeouts with only one walk in his fourth career start.

After beginning the day with a 7.24 ERA, the lefthander made a strong case for earning a longer look in a rotation that has lost Max Fried and Kyle Wright to injuries.

“It was much better, just trusting myself, trusting the catcher and trusting everyone behind me,” Shuster said.

One day after the Braves fell to 0-3 in bullpen committee games, Shuster gave the depleted rotation a lift. He won a spot on Atlanta’s opening-day roster by posting a 1.74 ERA in six spring training appearances before allowing a combined eight earned runs in his first two starts.

Atlanta recalled him on May 16.

“He’s kind of one of those guys who doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Really, really impressive, what he did.”

Jarred Kelenic led off the second with his ninth homer for the Mariners’ only hit off Shuster.

Brewers join short list to win at Rays

Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Rays, 6-4, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3.

Adames, on the second anniversary of his trade from the Rays to the Brewers, hit a solo homer off opener Jalen Beeks in the second, and Tellez hit a fourth-inning, two-run drive against Cooper Criswell (0-1). Freddy Peralta (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers (25-21) stopped a three-game skid.

Josh Lowe had a three-run homer, three hits, and four RBIs for the Rays, whose 91 home runs lead the major leagues.

It’s messy, but Kimbrel converts save No. 399

Bryson Stott hit his first career pinch home run, a two-run drive in the seventh inning that led the host Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs, 2-1.

Taijuan Walker pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings on three days’ rest, and Matt Strahm (4-3) pitched around a walk in the seventh. Craig Kimbrel gave up Christopher Morel’s two-out homer in the ninth and walked Trey Mancini before retiring pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom on a foulout to catcher J.T. Realmuto for his 399th save, moving within one of becoming the eighth pitcher with 400.

Morel went deep for the fourth consecutive contest and has eight homers in 11 games since his call-up from the minors, but Chicago headed to a nine-game homestand after a 2-7 trip.

Rangers keep slugging, sweep Rockies

Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Rangers rout the Colorado Rockies, 13-3, in Arlington, Texas, for a three-game sweep.

Seager had a two-run homer for the second straight day, scoring three times and also singling. He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring.

Texas scored 31 runs in the sweep, its most in a three-game series since 2018 against Minnesota. At 29-17, the Rangers are 12 games over .500 for the first time since 2016. They have outscored opponents, 297-189, the largest run difference through 46 games in franchise history.

Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold (1-1) with his ninth homer, a solo drive that tied the Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman for the rookie lead. Seabold allowed five runs and five hits in 3⅔ innings. He made his fourth consecutive start, promoted from the bullpen because three starters are on the injured list.

Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-2, in Chicago for a three-game series sweep.

Romy González went 3 for 3, including two-run triple that put the White Sox ahead for good as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The White Sox are 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.

Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs and four hits in his second straight win. The righthander struck out six and walked two in the sixth straight quality start for the South Siders. Kansas City finished with just four hits as three Chicago relievers closed it out, with Joe Kelly pitching a perfect ninth for his first save.

Ohtani sharp as Angels beat Twins

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine in six innings, Mickey Moniak came through with a two-run double in the seventh, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, in Anaheim. Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits, and getting 22 swings and misses on 99 pitches. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts. He leads the majors with a .142 opponent batting average . . . Framber Valdez (4-4) pitched a four-hitter to lead the Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Houston to complete a three-game sweep. Valdez struck out seven without a walk, twirling a gem to bounce back after allowing seven hits and four runs in a season-low four innings in his last start. The victory extends Houston’s season-long winning streak to seven games, which is the longest active streak in the majors . . . Christian Walker had three RBIs, hitting a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning that powered the Arizona Diamondbacks to a series win with a 8-3 victory in Pittsburgh. Arizona has won seven of nine, including the final two games of the series after losing the opener, 13-3, while the Pirates committed three errors and fell to 4-13 in May after a 20-9 start.