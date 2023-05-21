Bridgewater-Raynham’s Casey Wensley is making a habit out of game-winning home runs. His latest took down top-ranked Franklin.

With Bobby Quill leading off first and Evan Samsel on third, Wensley attacked a pitch high and outside, blasting his no-doubt home run over the left-field wall while sending the Trojans’ dugout into a frenzy. For the Trojans (14-4), the moment was reminiscent of Wensley’s walkoff grand slam against Lincoln-Sudbury earlier this season.

Down to his final strike, B-R senior captain Casey Wensley’s disagreed, launching a three-run home run and stunning Franklin, 5-4, on the road. The Panthers had eliminated the Trojans in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 tournament last spring.

FRANKLIN — Down two runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, it appeared No. 9 Bridgewater-Raynham’s upset bid against top-ranked and undefeated Franklin would come up just short.

Advertisement

“It was the same situation,” Wensley said, “I was sitting fastball there, and it happened again.”

“He’s been aggressive all year long,” added B-R coach Mike Connolly. “He did it against Lincoln-Sudbury; it was his moment to take again.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After scoring, Samsel took the mound in the bottom of the seventh, earning the win as he sat down the Panthers in order.

“It was his game to shut the door. He’s been my No. 1 guy,” Connolly said.

Franklin scored all four of its runs in a three-batter span in the bottom of the third. With two outs, senior Jase Lyons launched a two-run homer to center field. After a Henry DiGiorgio single, Ben Jarosz crushed a nearly identical home run.

Before the nonleague contest, Franklin (17-1) honored the death of classmate Nick Gaspar with a moment of silence. Gaspar, 17, passed away Friday morning after a resilient fight against brain cancer.

“Everyone was really struck by the news. Going forward, Nick’s journey is really going to inspire us to keep pushing,” Franklin captain Alfred Mucciarone said.

Advertisement

“To lose a classmate, especially someone who has been such a big part of the community and our fabric, was really difficult,” said Franklin coach Zach Brown. “But we’ve learned a lot of lessons from how the Gaspar family has gone through adversity, and these guys feel that.”