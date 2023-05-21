The Celtics need to win before they end up in an insurmountable hole. Follow along with live updates from Miami.

Butler has Miami within two wins of its second NBA Finals berth in four years. Game 3 tips at 8:30 p.m.; you can watch on TNT.

Jimmy Butler and Co. deflated TD Garden when they pulled away in the fourth quarter to win Game 2, 111-105, on Friday night.

No NBA team has ever won a playoff series after going down 0-3. The Celtics will look to dodge that fate tonight when they take on the Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference ifinal series tonight at Kayesa Arena in downtown Miami.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout Game 3 from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Conor Ryan, and Khari Thompson.

Click here to refresh

What do you guys think? — 7:20 p.m.

CF: Everything with Butler is a troll. It’s his fuel. What I really want to know is who Tkachuk is honestly rooting for, given he was classmates with Tatum in St. Louis from seventh to ninth grade. Don’t think Florida would like the answer.

NY: Maybe a combo?

KT: Jimmy is just supporting the Panthers. He’s not thinking about y’all, Bruins fans.

CR: I’ll go with Butler just repping a fellow South Florida team. Now, if we spot Butler sinking jump shots in a Grant Williams jersey? That’s an A+ troll job.

Is Jimmy Butler just a supportive Miamian, or an exquisite troll? — 7:10 p.m.

Either Jimmy Butler is just a good neighbor, or he’s an exquisite troll.

Butler wore a Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk jersey during a gym session a few days ago. On one hand, it feels like it’s just real recognizing real.

Tkachuk scored the game winner in the Panthers’ epic four-overtime Eastern Conference final opener against the Hurricanes on Thursday, then did it again (took just one overtime this go around) last night to put Florida up 2-0. Tkachuk is the Panthers’ equivalent of Jimmy Butler, so it’s no surprise Butler would show love.

That said … Tkachuk was an absolute pest while helping Florida get past the Bruins in the first round a few weeks ago. He scrapped with Linus Ullmark, he chirped plenty of players, and he scored five goals en route to ending the Bruins’ dream season.

Butler is public enemy No. 1 in Boston right now, the same way Tkachuk was during that series. Even if he’s not trolling, the fit won’t get him any new fans in Boston. You do have to respect it, though.

Joe Mazzulla says Derrick White will start — 7:03 p.m.

Joe Mazzulla is abandoning the double-big starting lineup, returning to the small unit with Derrick White instead of Robert Williams. White also started the second half of Game 2.

Himmelsbach: Derrick White needs to start over Rob Williams in Game 3 — 6:55 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla helped swing the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the 76ers in Boston’s favor by putting center Robert Williams back in the starting lineup in Game 6 in place of Derrick White. Williams gave the Celtics another body to throw at league MVP Joel Embiid, and P.J. Tucker’s limitations allowed Williams to act more as a roamer on defense.

Mazzulla has stuck with the same group against the Heat in the conference finals, but it has not gone well. In 14 minutes together, the double-big pairing of Williams and Al Horford has been outscored by 51.6 points per 100 possessions. Yes, that’s an extremely small sample size, but the Heat simply pose different challenges.

Jimmy Butler has actively sought out matchups with Williams in space, and Horford has struggled to contain center Bam Adebayo. Mazzulla seemed to have some reluctance about the double-big group after Game 1. When he was asked about it, he paused for about two seconds before answering.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “Like I said, I thought each lineup presented things that did well.”

Then the Horford/Williams pairing returned at the start of Game 2 and lasted less than five minutes, as the Heat took a 4-point lead. The two never shared the court again.

White, an All-Defensive team selection, blocked two of Butler’s shots in Game 2 and continues to be a force from beyond the arc. He’s made 6 of 10 3-pointers in this series and the Celtics have a plus-9.0 rating with him on the court. Malcolm Brogdon is the only other Celtic with a positive rating in the series.

But White hasn’t played more than 23 minutes in any of the last four games. It’s time for him to reenter the starting lineup in Game 3.

Finn: It’s not over, but there’s not much reason to still have faith in the Celtics — 6:40 p.m.

By Chad Finn

Before tipoff of the Eastern Conference finals, ESPN Analytics tweeted that the Celtics had a 97 percent chance of defeating the Heat in the series.

Whatever their data-based rationale, giving the flawed but fearless Heat a 3 percent chance of prevailing over a Celtics team with a habit of drop-kicking prosperity seemed absurd and disrespectful at the time. Any roster with Jimmy Butler on it and Erik Spoelstra coaching it has more than a 3 percent chance of achieving just about anything.

Advertisement

Now? That projection feels like a punch line, a painful wallop-packing truth about the differences between what the Celtics could be and what they are. That punch line will sting the Celtics into the fast-approaching offseason if they don’t get their act together immediately.

Read Finn’s full column here.

