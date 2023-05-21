Chris Sale strong again as Red Sox top Padres for fourth straight victory

The Padres seemed to have finally gotten to the lefthander as Fernando Tatis Jr. parked a solo home run to left, drawing his club within two runs.

The Padres’ lineup has struggled, seemingly a dead end after the heavyweights at the top of the order. Sale would have to see them to begin that frame a third time while protecting a 4-1 lead.

Ha-Seon Kim then lined a double down the right field line, and suddenly the Padres had life for the first time this series. The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, lined sharply to right fielder Alex Verdugo, with Kim advancing on the play.

Advertisement

But Sale dug deep, as he had the entire outing, striking out Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz on sliders to end the threat.

If there was any message in this frame, or moment, which led to the Sox’ 4-2 win, it was that Sale, too, is a heavyweight, reaching that status once again after scuffling with results and fighting his mechanics early into the season.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

At each turn during his seven-inning outing, Sale had a response. For every punch the Padres threw, Sale had a counterpunch of his own.

Sale (4-2) ended up going seven innings, allowing three hits (and two solo homers) with eight strikeouts and one walk. The win was the fourth straight for the Red Sox (26-20).

Sale worked a 1-2-3 inning in the first, but Soto opened the second by jumping on a first-pitch fastball left high and tight, sending it toward the right-center field seats. But the response by Sale was one of dominance, retiring the next nine batters.

After the Kim double, Sale retired the next five batters he faced, marked by another 1-2-3 frame in the seventh.

Advertisement

The Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second when Enmanuel Valdez stung a three-run shot off Joe Musgrove. he Sox added one more run in the fourth when Alex Verdugo singled to left-center.

The Sox, though, still had work ahead of them after failing to add on. Musgrove (1-2) made it through five innings and three reliever threw up zeros for the remaining four innings.

Chris Martin negotiated a scoreless eighth, handing the ball to closer Kenley Jansen, whose last two appearances resulted in blown saves.

Jansen got Bogaerts to fly out, but walked Soto. One out later, Jansen walked Jake Cronenworth, bringing the winning run to the plate. Yet Jansen got Brandon Dixon to pop out for his 10th save.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.