Club pro Michael Block didn’t win the PGA, but he won hearts everywhere, and he had a hole-in-one

Block celebrated by doffing his black cap and high-fiving with playing partner Rory McIlroy . Smiling as he walked toward the green, Block stopped before the hole, looked down and initially fumbled getting the ball out before plucking it out on his second try and holding it up for the cheering crowd.

The 46-year-old did it on the par-3, 151-yard 15th when his high-arcing shot went directly into the hole. The force of the ball going in actually bent away the grass at the front lip of the hole.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — As if Southern California club pro Michael Block hasn’t done enough to electrify the crowds at the PGA Championship this week. He had a hole-in-one to add to his electrifying run at Oak Hill.

Advertisement

The ace brought Block back to even-par for the round and tournament. He had opened the final round bogeying Nos. 1 and 7.

Block is competing in his seventh major, and first in which he’s made the 36-hole cut after shooting even-par 70s on each of the first three days.

The top 15 and ties earned an invitation to next year’s PGA at Valhalla. While most of the players near the top of the leaderboard likely didn’t have to worry about it — pending a decision on how LIV Golf factors into the world-golf rankings — the invitation is a very big deal for PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole and Block.

Cole — who briefly led the tournament when the first round was suspended because of darkness on Thursday — finished in a tie for 15th with Block.

Block also tied for 15th at 1 over after a storybook week.

Going low

Red numbers were rare during the first three rounds at Oak Hill, where only seven players began the final day under par.

The venerable East Course relented a bit on Sunday, softened by steady rain on Saturday and pin placements designed to maximize scoring.

Advertisement

Five players — Scottie Scheffler, Cam Davis, Kurt Kitayama, Sepp Straka, and Cam Smith — carded a 5-under-par 65, tied for the lowest final round ever in seven majors at Oak Hill. The average score for the 76 players who made the cut was 70.66, a massive drop from the 73.11 average of the first three days.

“It’s still a hard course no matter what happens with the weather, Kitayama said.”

Second best

Jon Rahm’s stay at No. 1 in the world is over — for now — after finishing in a tie for 50th. The Masters champion made the cut despite opening with a 6-over 76 but spent most of the weekend far down the leaderboard.

McIlroy birdied the first hole, but couldn’t string anything together, trading five birdies with four bogeys on his way to a third straight 1-under 69 to finish at 2 under, good enough for a tie for seventh.

The 34-year-old hasn’t won a major since capturing the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, but was pleased with his ability to be in the mix despite feeling a little off all week.

“I don’t need my best stuff to compete,” said McIlroy, who has placed in the top 10 in seven of his last nine starts in majors.

“I feel like I need my best stuff to win, but you know, I don’t need my best stuff to compete and hang in there.”

Advertisement

Living on the edge

Just as they did at Augusta National, members of Saudi-backed LIV Golf were a factor.

Eleven of the 16 LIV players who came to the East Course made the cut.

Brooks Koepka became the first LIV player to win a major, while four others — Bryson DeChambeau (T5), Smith (T9), Mito Pereira (T18), and Patrick Reed (T18) — finished inside the top 20.

Varner must qualify

Harold Varner III was among those who had a chance to play their way into the next major at the PGA Championship. Now, he has to go through US Open qualifying.

The US Open exempts the top 60 in the world ranking that was published Sunday after the PGA Championship. Varner tied for 29th and moved up only one spot to No. 64.

Varner plays for LIV Golf, which does not get world-ranking points.