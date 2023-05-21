Corey Kluber’s control woes continue as Red Sox drop finale to Padres in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Corey Kluber had yet another unimpressive start, lasting just 2⅓ innings as the Red Sox fell, 7-0, to the Padres in the series finale Sunday at Petco Park.

Kluber needed a whopping 39 pitches to get out of the first inning, with the four runs he allowed unearned due only to his own fielding error. He walked Fernando Tatis Jr. on five pitches, mishandled Jake Cronenworth’s slow tapper, then walked Xander Bogaerts to load the bases. After a gift Juan Soto pop out, Matt Carpenter’s walk forced in the first run of the game.

After a strikeout, Rougned Odor unloaded the bases with a three-run double down the right field line, putting the Padres ahead, 4-0.