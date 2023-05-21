Corey Kluber’s control woes continue as Red Sox drop finale to Padres in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Corey Kluber had yet another unimpressive start, lasting just 2⅓ innings as the Red Sox fell, 7-0, to the Padres in the series finale Sunday at Petco Park.
Kluber needed a whopping 39 pitches to get out of the first inning, with the four runs he allowed unearned due only to his own fielding error. He walked Fernando Tatis Jr. on five pitches, mishandled Jake Cronenworth’s slow tapper, then walked Xander Bogaerts to load the bases. After a gift Juan Soto pop out, Matt Carpenter’s walk forced in the first run of the game.
After a strikeout, Rougned Odor unloaded the bases with a three-run double down the right field line, putting the Padres ahead, 4-0.
After Kluber worked around a second-inning leadoff double, Soto’s sharp one-out single in the third ended his day. Manager Alex Cora summoned Richard Bleier from the bullpen for a lefty-lefty matchup with Carpenter, and the latter put a first-pitch sinker inside the right-field foul pole for a two-run homer.
Speaking after the game, Cora said Kluber will make his next start Sunday. The Red Sox will use a six-man rotation for the remainder of their west coast, incorporating the returning Garrett Whitlock on Saturday in Arizona.
The Sox (26-21) outhit San Diego, 7-6, but were shut out by four pitchers led by Michael Wacha. He went six against his former team, surrendering just five singles and a walk.
The visitors travel to Anaheim for three games with the Angels beginning Monday, with Tanner Houck getting the start.
