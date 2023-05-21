House of Hardware: Nobles captures boys’ and girls’ ISL lacrosse tournament crowns

Both programs will play two more games to wrap up their respective seasons, but the boys’ secured a regular-season league championship with the win, following an ISL Tournament title in 2022. The Bulldogs (15-3, 12-1 ISL) also won the ISL in 2018, when the league had no postseason format.

Noble & Greenough completed a sweep of the ISL Tournament finals Sunday with the girls’ handling visiting Governor’s Academy, 19-4, and the boys’ holding off Governor’s, 14-10, at neutral site Belmont Hill.

Since the Independent School League debuted a postseason format for boys’ and girls’ lacrosse last spring, one school has corralled all of the hardware.

The ISL girls’ regular-season champion will not be official until all games conclude this Friday, but Nobles (14-1-1, 11-0 ISL) has all but clinched another crown after going 14-0 last spring. The Bulldogs sole loss came against nonleague foe Sacred Heart-Greenwich, marking their first defeat since 2019.

“Our depth is the biggest reason for our success,” said Nobles girls’ lacrosse coach Brooke Asnis, the school’s director of admissions. Asnis was a three-sport athlete and lacrosse All-American at Nobles and has worked for 17 years at her alma mater.

“We have 26 strong players on our team, all of whom are capable of making an impact in any game. We pride ourselves on our defense and we’ve played well on the draw, which is so important.”

Junior Maddie MacDonald (6 goals, 1 assists), senior Annie O’Keeffe (4 goals), senior Fiona O’Keeffe (3 goals, 1 assist), and junior Tori Balser (3 goals) paced the offense against Govs, as the team tallied 19 goals in a third-straight ISL Tournament game.

After topping Milton Academy, 17-9, in the quarterfinals and St. Sebastian’s, 18-9, in the semifinals, the Nobles boys’ team survived a closer contest Sunday, using clutch performances from sophomore Colin Kenney (2 goals) and senior attack Grayson McClements (2 goals, 2 assists) to seal the win.

In the process, McClements set a new ISL record with 114 points in a season. The Penn commit was named McCrae Williams MVP of the tournament, named in honor of the former Nobles goalie, who died in 2017.

Cornell-bound senior Matt Tully made 20 saves and Thatcher Bernstein — a top hockey prospect — scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs.

“It just came down to the little things,” said Nobles boys’ lacrosse coach Matt Rowley. “Ground balls, clearing, and we rode really well today to create extra possessions. It was a game won in the margins, and that’s what we told the kids it was going to be.”

Rowley singled out defensive middies Joey Duggan and Chris Capone for winning key battles.

For Asnis, the defining moment Sunday came when sophomore Tess Batchelder hustled to a ball and fed Annie O’Keeffe for a goal with three seconds left in the first half.

“That sort of hustle, heads-up play, and refusal to give up until the horn sounds, that is how this team has approached every play in every game,” Asnis said.

The ISL has crowned champions solely based on regular-season record until last spring, and Rowley is among those who hope the postseason tournament is here to stay.

“The tournament is great for the league,” he said. “It makes everything matter a lot more, because you’re working towards an end game. Whereas before you weren’t able to progress as a team, because you had to win nearly every game. I like it this way. We’re building all year and we’re not a finished product in March or April, but we certainly hope to be one by this time of year.”

