Jayson Tatum checks in on a former classmate and a fellow All-Star MVP, the NHL’s Matthew Tkachuk

“Somebody I’ve somewhat kept in contact with through social media and stuff since we’ve left high school,” Tatum said Sunday, before Game 3 against the Heat. “Somebody I’m happy for and obviously he’s doing big things, especially this time of the year … He’s a good friend of mine.”

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk , the breakout star of these NHL playoffs, was a classmate of Tatum’s at Chaminade Prep in St. Louis from the seventh grade through the ninth.

MIAMI — Jayson Tatum has led the Celtics back to the Eastern Conference finals while averaging 28.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the playoffs. But this spring the forward probably hasn’t even been the best pro athlete from his high school gym class.

Each is a reigning All-Star MVP. During the playoffs, Tkachuk, a finalist for the NHL’s Hart Trophy as regular-season MVP, has guided the eighth-seeded Panthers to a 2-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals. Florida’s run began with its stunning upset over the top-seeded Bruins in the first round.

Tkachuk said during a recent appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Open Ice” podcast that Tatum told him when they were classmates he was going to play in the NBA. He said Tatum dominated basketball games in their gym class, but was less comfortable playing hockey, where he chose to just be a goalie.

“It’s pretty cool this year two guys from the same gym class are both All-Star MVPs,” Tkachuk said.

White starts in place of Williams

Celtics guard Derrick White returned to the starting lineup in place of center Robert Williams for Game 3.

White started 70 games during the regular season. But Williams, last year’s starter who missed the first 29 games this season after undergoing offseason knee surgery, had started the last four playoff games.

Williams’s return to the lineup in Game 6 of the conference semifinal series against the 76ers helped Boston slow down Joel Embiid and James Harden to survive a pair of elimination games. Heat forward Jimmy Butler controlled the first two games of this series, and the ball pressure of White, an All-Defensive team choice, appeared to be needed.

Also, the Celtics 3-point rate had fallen against the Heat. The Celtics attempted just 32 3-pointers per game, down from 42.3 during the regular season. Williams is not an outside threat, while White entered the night 6 for 10 from beyond the arc in the series.

“The attempts are down in early offense, so we have got to dictate the pace, play a little faster to get those early in the shot clock,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “And then obviously with their switching and their zone, they try to prevent those. We just have to play faster, whether it’s in transition or the halfcourt to generate those.”

Vincent plays it cool

Heat guard Gabe Vincent was asked on Sunday about the pressure of hitting two clutch free throws in the final minute of his team’s Game 2 win at TD Garden on Friday night. He shrugged.

“It was another Friday,” Vincent said, “or whatever day it was.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.