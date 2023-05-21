New Bedford’s Jared Shuster earns first major league victory with gem for Atlanta

Shuster — who attended New Bedford High as a freshman, then transferred to Marion’s Tabor Academy before pitching three seasons at Wake Forest — allowed one hit in six innings and the Braves took their first series victory over Seattle in 12 years by beating the Mariners, 3-2, on Sunday.

Then the rookie was presented with the lineup card at his locker as a souvenir. Finally, Shuster broke out a big grin as he admired the keepsake on his day to remember — and possibly an important day for Atlanta’s rotation.

ATLANTA — New Bedford’s Jared Shuster kept his emotions in check on the mound and during his postgame interviews following his first major league win.

“I felt much more comfortable out there,” said Shuster (1-2), who had seven strikeouts with only one walk in his fourth career start.

After beginning the day with a 7.24 ERA, the lefthander made a strong case for earning a longer look in a rotation that has lost Max Fried and Kyle Wright to injuries.

“It was much better, just trusting myself, trusting the catcher and trusting everyone behind me,” Shuster said.

Shuster’s calm demeanor served him well in overcoming his April struggles and helped keep him focused after being optioned to Triple A before being recalled on May 16.

“He’s kind of one of those guys who doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

One day after the Braves fell to 0-3 in bullpen committee games with a 7-3 loss, Shuster gave the depleted rotation a lift. He won a spot on Atlanta’s opening-day roster by posting a 1.74 ERA in six spring training appearances before allowing a combined eight earned runs in his first two starts.

The performance by Shuster provided a confidence boost as Atlanta, which leads the NL East, prepares for three games against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

“That was awesome. Really, really impressive, what he did,” said Snitker.

Jarred Kelenic led off the second with his ninth homer for the Mariners’ only hit off Shuster.