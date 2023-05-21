Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance with one win to go before making first Finals appearance

The two-time MVP decided he would run a two-man, pick-and-roll offense with Jamal Murray late in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, and Jokic came through with a 15-point fourth quarter. He also commanded his teammates to buckle down on defense against the Lakers, and the Nuggets responded by taking over the game on both ends.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — When the Denver Nuggets faced the most crucial stretch of the biggest road game in franchise history, Nikola Jokic took over both on the floor and in the huddle.

When told of his new job title, Jokic grimaced.

“I don’t want to be a coach,” he said. “I think that’s the worst job on the planet, for sure.”

Jokic had simply done what was necessary — and that's the story of Denver's entire season.

Murray scored 37 points in Game 3, Jokic added 24 points and 8 assists, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half against his former team. For good measure, Bruce Brown scored 15 points and hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and Michael Porter Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Whenever a challenge arises, whether it's in the doldrums of a dominant regular season or in tough playoff matchups with the star-studded Suns and Lakers, Jokic and the Nuggets figure out a path around it, over it or through it to keep moving toward their goal.

That goal now is only five wins away, as Murray pointed out after the Nuggets’ 119-108 victory in Game 3. With one more win over LeBron James and the reeling Lakers on Monday night, Denver can secure its first trip to the NBA Finals in the franchise’s 47 years in the league.

“We know next game is going to be another test,” Murray said. “They’re going to come out more aggressive. (Anthony Davis) is going to be more aggressive. LeBron is going to be more aggressive, so the crowd is going to be more into it. We know it’s coming, and we’ve just got to stay locked in and know that we can do it, and we have full belief in that. Like I said, we’ve got five more to go.”

The Nuggets also can make another bit of history with a win in Game 4: Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent.

It's increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success. Denver has won five straight games while going 11-3 in the postseason, leaving no doubt about the identity of the NBA Finals favorite and the best team in a competitive conference.

While Jokic and Murray are clear stars, their supporting cast is the vital difference between the Nuggets and the NBA’s other star-based teams. Personal stats, playing time, and egos simply don’t seem to matter to this group, according to its coaches and players.

“I mean, I never doubted my team,” Jokic said of the West’s top seed. “We have some really good players that can step up in the right moment, and that’s what we did.”

The Lakers are on the ropes after their first three consecutive losses since early February, and perhaps the only element of encouragement is the fact that all three games were close late. Los Angeles had golden opportunities to win both games in Denver, and the Lakers rallied from 14 points down to take the lead early in the fourth quarter of Game 3 before Jokic ran over them.

Davis had 28 points and 18 rebounds in Game 3, while James had 23 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds. Austin Reaves also had 23 points for Los Angeles.

The Lakers' first home loss in nearly two months has left them requiring an unprecedented comeback to keep their season alive: All 149 teams that previously fell into an 0-3 hole in the NBA playoffs lost the series.

“We never intend to pack it in,” Davis said. “Obviously as you see throughout the course of this season, we have always been a team to fight. We are resilient. Everyone keeps fighting ‘til it’s over. It’s not over. They have to win another game.”