Record crowd watches New England Free Jacks demolish NOLA Gold, extend conference lead

The New England Free Jacks improved to 10-2 and opened up a 15-point lead over Old Glory DC for first place in the Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference with their sixth straight victory, a 50-3 dismantling of NOLA Gold on Sunday.

Wing Paula Balekana and back Mitch Wilson each scored two tries and Haverhill’s Cam Davidowicz powered in for a seven-point try in front of a franchise record crowd of 3,442 at Veterans Stadium in Quincy.

After tries from Balekana and Wilson, Le Roux Malan forced a turnover and found Balekana, who executed a beautiful exchange of flick passes with John Poland before diving in for his 11th try. Fly-half Jayson Potroz’s second conversion kick gave New England a 29-0 lead in the 20th minute.