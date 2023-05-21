Game 47: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

The veterans are dealing for a second straight weekend, with James Paxton and Chris Sale turning in strong starts on Friday and Saturday, respectively, in wins over the Padres.

Corey Kluber didn’t hold up his end of the bargain last Sunday against the Cardinals, but has another chance this Sunday against the Padres. Kluber has faced San Diego twice in his career, allowing just four runs over 14 innings.

Former Sox righty Michael Wacha is on the hill for the hosts, facing his former team for the first time since departing in the offseason.