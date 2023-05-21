Game 47: Red Sox at Padres lineups and notes

The veterans are dealing for a second straight weekend, with James Paxton and Chris Sale turning in strong starts on Friday and Saturday, respectively, in wins over the Padres.
Corey Kluber didn’t hold up his end of the bargain last Sunday against the Cardinals, but has another chance this Sunday against the Padres. Kluber has faced San Diego twice in his career, allowing just four runs over 14 innings.
Former Sox righty Michael Wacha is on the hill for the hosts, facing his former team for the first time since departing in the offseason.
Lineups
RED SOX (26-20): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (2-5, 6.41 ERA)
PADRES (20-26): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (4-1, 4.06 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wacha: Rafael Devers 0-6, Kiké Hernández 4-14, Rob Refsnyder 1-3, Raimel Tapia 1-8, Justin Turner 6-14, Alex Verdugo 2-6
Padres vs. Kluber: Xander Bogaerts 7-29, Matt Carpenter 2-10, Nelson Cruz 8-32, Rougned Odor 10-22, Juan Soto 0-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 21-12 since April 14, the third-best mark in baseball over that span.
Notes: Kluber is trying to improve on the month’s results; over his three starts in May, Kluber has given up 10 runs on 19 hits and seven walks in 15 ⅓ innings for a 5.87 ERA ... The Padres had only three hits Saturday. They were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and are 0 for 9 for the two games against Boston, lowering their MLB-worst RISP average for the season to .191 ... The Padres have lost eight of their past nine and 11 of their past 12 ... Sox starting pitchers have tossed at least five innings in 22 of their last 23 games, including each of their last nine.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.