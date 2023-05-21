Shohei Ohtani gets back in groove on the mound as Angels win prior to Red Sox arrival

Ohtani did not get a decision despite allowing only one run and two hits. It was the fourth time in 10 starts this season the two-way superstar has had nine or more strikeouts.

Ohtani struck out nine in six innings and Mickey Moniak delivered his second big hit of the series with a two-run double in the seventh as the Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, on Sunday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anytime Shohei Ohtani is on the mound, the Los Angeles Angels are confident they can come out with a win.

“It was a really good one today,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “He’s got five wins and kept us in every game. He’s given up some runs when we’ve taken the lead but he seems to have got us to the finish line with us having that lead. He knows when to dial it back for sure.”

The Angels improved to 8-2 when Ohtani starts and took a three-game series for the first time since early May. Ohtani leads the majors with a .142 opponent batting average and is third in strikeouts with 80.

Ohtani threw 99 pitches against the Twins. Of his 62 strikes, 22 were whiffs, which tied his season high.

“Getting the swings and misses are huge and better than having them fouled off. So I’m making my pitches and that’s a good sign,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Sunday’s outing was more in line with what Ohtani showed at the start of the season, when he allowed only two earned runs and eight hits in his first five starts. The righthander was 2-1 in his last four outings, but had given up 17 runs and 18 hits, including eight home runs.

Moniak, who had a tying triple Friday night, delivered a two-run double in the seventh to give the Angels a 3-1 advantage. Pinch-hitter Matt Thaiss drew a leadoff walk to chase starter Pablo López (2-3) and Zach Neto followed with a double to right off Jorge López to set it up for Moniak.

Alex Kirilloff homered and Carlos Correa had an RBI double for the Twins, who dropped four of six on their Southern California road trip.

Jaime Barria (1-1, 1.96 ERA) gets his first start of the season for the Angels on Monday in the opener of a three-game set against the Red Sox. Barria has made 10 appearances out of the bullpen.