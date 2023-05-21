A Shot for Life breaks the ice on a new sport: Hockey

With more than $107,000 raised between the boys’ and girls’ games, Slonina said that this is only the beginning for ASFL hockey.

All-star rosters comprising MIAA and NEPSAC skaters came together at Warrior Ice Arena for the inaugural A Shot for Life (ASFL) hockey games, the latest expansion in founder Mike Slonina’s fundraising efforts to “hunt and kill brain tumors.”

BRIGHTON — On Sunday, hockey became the latest sport to help ice out cancer on behalf of the A Shot for Life Foundation .

“We’ve always talked in an abstract way, ‘what would A Shot for Life home run derby look like?’ We decided to try it, and that was a huge success,” Slonina said. “We pushed the envelope further, tried lacrosse, huge success. Then we said alright, time to slam the gas hard — football, soccer, hockey, all new for this year — and were successful right away. It’s clear this travels sport to sport.”

Belmont Hill's Wyatt Schmidek (right) tries to get around Roxbury Latin's Will Matthews during A Shot For Life's first hockey event. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Whereas basketball and baseball events have emphasized individual skills during ASFL competitions, a full exhibition game consisting of three 20-minute periods (18 for girls) was the only format that seemed to make sense for hockey. As such, the boys’ game featured a whopping 23 goals over 60 minutes, with Team Cure skating away with a 15-8 win over Team Hope.

“It means the world,” said Team Cure’s Joe DiMartino, a senior at Xaverian who will play club hockey at High Point. “I know this means a lot to [Slonina], so through some of the connections at school, we’re able to come out here and do this today and make a difference in the lives of others.”

DiMartino was one of five players to score twice on Team Cure, along with his high school teammate Gavin Moynihan, plus Jake McManus (Belmont Hill), and Holy Cross commits Coleman Jenkins (Tabor Academy), and Ryan Flaherty (Avon Old Farms via BC High).

Westborough's Nick Ramm, of the NAHL Northeast Generals, scored on Essex Tech goaltender Kyle Mahan during A Shot For Life. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Hingham alum Bobby Falvey, who plans to play at Colby College next fall after spending a postgraduate year at Phillips Andover, said it was an honor to represent the cause.

“I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Falvey, a former All-Scholastic defenseman who skated for Team Hope. “Cancer is something we’ve all been affected by. To do anything to help fight it, I’m going to do that, there’s no doubt.”

In the girls’ game, Team Hope earned a 7-3 win over Team Cure. Twin sisters Angelina and Lucia DiGirolamo (Woburn/Bishop Kearney) scored twice each in the win.

St. Mary's Jenna Chaplain tries to scoot past Loomis Chafee's Maggie Johnson. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Slonina credited Nobles alumna Emma Davis, now a freshman lacrosse player at Vanderbilt, with helping to assemble the rosters for the girls’ game.

“There’s so much that goes into these events behind the scenes, but the day of makes it all worth it,” Slonina said.

Hamilton Doster (Loomis Chafee) finished as the highest fundraiser for the event, bringing in more than $7,100. For her efforts, she was awarded a David Pastrnak Bruins’ jersey following the game.