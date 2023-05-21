fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tommy Swank’s five goals help Tufts men’s lacrosse get past RIT, into NCAA Division 3 title game

From staff and wire reportsUpdated May 21, 2023, 48 minutes ago

Senior attack Tommy Swank erupted for five goals, Jack Boyden added three, and Conner Garzone made 13 saves to lead Tufts (22-0) to a 15-11 win over RIT (20-2) in the NCAA Division 3 men’s lacrosse semifinals Sunday at Medford.

Kevin Christmas added two goals and two assists for the Jumbos.

In next Sunday’s championship game in Philadelphia, the Jumbos will face Salisbury (22-1), a 12-8 winner over Christopher Newport (19-3).

Tufts women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA D3 quarterfinals

In the NCAA Division 3 women’s lacrosse quarterfinals, Natalie Daniels and Maddie Montgomery scored four goals each to give William Smith (21-0) a 14-4 win over Tufts (16-5) at Geneva, N.Y. … In baseball, Tanner Evans hit a three-run double in the seventh to lift Husson (25-18) to a 5-2 win over Tufts (31-11) in an NCAA Division 3 regional elimination game at New London, Conn. … John Mulready had two RBIs and Rian Schwede pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings to lead Endicott (41-7) to a 6-0 win over host Bridgewater State (33-13) in the NCAA Division 3 regionals … In an NCAA Division 3 softball regional final at Medford, Lindsey Gawrys’s RBI double in the eighth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and Moravian (35-9) took a 4-1 win over Tufts (40-6) in a game that was suspended Saturday.

