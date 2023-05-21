Tommy Swank’s five goals help Tufts men’s lacrosse get past RIT, into NCAA Division 3 title game

Senior attack Tommy Swank erupted for five goals, Jack Boyden added three, and Conner Garzone made 13 saves to lead Tufts (22-0) to a 15-11 win over RIT (20-2) in the NCAA Division 3 men’s lacrosse semifinals Sunday at Medford.

Kevin Christmas added two goals and two assists for the Jumbos.

In next Sunday’s championship game in Philadelphia, the Jumbos will face Salisbury (22-1), a 12-8 winner over Christopher Newport (19-3).