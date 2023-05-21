Tommy Swank’s five goals help Tufts men’s lacrosse get past RIT, into NCAA Division 3 title game

Senior attack Tommy Swank erupted for five goals, Jack Boyden added three, and Conner Garzone made 13 saves to lead Tufts (22-0) to a 15-11 win over RIT (20-2) in the NCAA Division 3 men’s lacrosse semifinals Sunday at Medford.
Kevin Christmas added two goals and two assists for the Jumbos.
In next Sunday’s championship game in Philadelphia, the Jumbos will face Salisbury (22-1), a 12-8 winner over Christopher Newport (19-3).
Tufts women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA D3 quarterfinals
In the NCAA Division 3 women’s lacrosse quarterfinals, Natalie Daniels and Maddie Montgomery scored four goals each to give William Smith (21-0) a 14-4 win over Tufts (16-5) at Geneva, N.Y. … In baseball, Tanner Evans hit a three-run double in the seventh to lift Husson (25-18) to a 5-2 win over Tufts (31-11) in an NCAA Division 3 regional elimination game at New London, Conn. … John Mulready had two RBIs and Rian Schwede pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings to lead Endicott (41-7) to a 6-0 win over host Bridgewater State (33-13) in the NCAA Division 3 regionals … In an NCAA Division 3 softball regional final at Medford, Lindsey Gawrys’s RBI double in the eighth inning broke a 1-1 tie, and Moravian (35-9) took a 4-1 win over Tufts (40-6) in a game that was suspended Saturday.
