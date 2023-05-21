Worcester Academy seniors deliver offensive explosion to earn Central New England prep baseball Tournament championship

T.J. Power, a Duke-bound basketball star, finished top-seeded Worcester’s 5-2 win over Deerfield earlier Sunday and pitched two more innings to close out the final.

Down 3-2 through three innings, the top-seeded Rams (16-3) erupted for five runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth with seniors Gabe Pitts (3-3, 5 RBIs, 2 runs) and Cole Carbone (3-3, HR, 5 RBIs) leading the charge in a 12-6 win over No. 3 Dexter Southfield at Gaskill Field in Worcester.

In their final high school appearances, Worcester Academy’s seniors came up huge in the Central New England Prep School Tournament final.

“We had quality starts almost every game all year and that allowed our offense to not press,” said Worcester Academy coach Michael Abraham. “It’s kind of fitting that in our last game our offense broke it open. We’re a senior heavy team and our seniors came through for us today.”

Dracut 11, Tyngsborough 3 — Lefthander Christian Stoessel struck out 11 in 5⅓ innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, and JP Cataldo collected three hits and three RBIs as the Middies (4-13) picked up a nonleague win.

Malden 1, Watertown 0 — Senior Brandon McMahon singled home freshman Ryan McMahon in the fifth inning as the Golden Tornadoes (11-8) won the championship of the East Boston Strike Out Colon Cancer Tournament. Sophomore Aidan Brett threw three no-hit innings before ceding to Ryan McMahon, who finished the game with four innings of two-hit ball. Brandon McMahon was named tournament MVP after throwing a 65-pitch one-hitter in a 2-0 win over Minuteman in the first round.

Malden celebrates its 1-0 victory over Watertown in the championship game of the East Boston Strike Out Colon Cancer Tournament Courtesy

Reading 8, Wakefield 4 — Michael Fabiano tallied a double and 4 RBIs with his three hits to lead the Rockets (13-4) to a Middlesex League victory. Jack Raimo tossed a complete game with five strikeouts.

St. Mary’s 6, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Jacob Peterson scattered two hits over six innings, fanning eight, and Shea Newhall (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), Michael Demaino (2 for 3, RBI), and Tad Giadina (1 for 2 2 RBIs) for the Spartans (11-6) in the nonleague win.

Worcester Academy 5, Deerfield 2 — Matt Rizzi struck out 10 over six innings of one-run ball and T.J. Power went 2 for 3 with an RBI, then closed out the win on the mound to lead the Rams to the CNEPSBL finals.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bedford 9, Arlington 4 — Six goals from Eric Miles and 12 saves from Ryan Cohen powered the Bucs (9-7) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Burlington 16, Boston Latin 14 — Charlize Collins fired in six goals to pace the host Red Devils (10-4) in the nonleague victory. Caitlyn Tremblay, Ilex Fowler, and Jill Gillis added three goals apiece.

Softball

Phillips Andover 5, St. Paul’s 1 — The Big Blue (17-3) went 4-0 to capture the Big East Tournament championship. Fallon O’Connor was named tournament MVP, finishing 6 for 11 with two home runs and eight RBIs, along with a 3-0 record and a 1.40 ERA. Kiley Buckley (.600, 2 doubles, 8 runs) and Lauren Mahoney (.400, 9 RBIs) were named to the All-Tournament team.

Tyngsborough 9, Dracut 8 — Izzi Shaffer (2-4, 2 runs), Kiley Hogan (2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Sam Puma (2-3, 2 RBIs), Madi Mical (1-4, 2 RBIs), Danielle Walburn (1-3, RBI), and Jenna Tumpney (1-4, 2 RBIs) paced the offense while Puma threw 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts as the Tigers picked up a nonleague win.

Boys’ tennis

Apponequet 5, Fairhaven 0 — Hard-fought wins from Will Horton at No. 1 singles (7-6 (7-3), 6-3) and Judson Cardinali at No. 3 singles (7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-0) kept the Lakers (16-0) perfect during a South Coast showdown. Both doubles victories were close, with Jason Demers and Ethan Clark winning 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 at No. 1 and Jake Correia and Jimmy Lenza winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) at No. 2.