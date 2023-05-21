Xander Bogaerts beaming at Rafael Devers embracing the chance that he never got in Boston

The interaction signaled an end of an era in Boston — one Bogaerts didn’t quite want to come to terms with, but knew he would have to. Yet what really came through during that moment was Bogaerts’s unparalleled selflessness.

SAN DIEGO — As reality set in and the final curtain call arrived, Xander Bogaerts had one message for his good friend Rafael Devers last October, when Bogaerts walked off the field at Fenway Park for the final time as a member of the Red Sox.

Even in his disappointment with a lost season, a lowball spring offer that dismissed what he brought to the organization for more than a decade, and the end of a long-term relationship in which he grew from boy to man, Bogaerts needed Devers to achieve — and carry on — what he couldn’t.

“It was like the passing the torch type of thing, and I feel like he’s enjoyed that. He’s embraced that,” Bogaerts said before San Diego won the series finale, 7-0, over the Red Sox on Sunday. “Maybe he’s not as vocal as some other guys, but I mean, the way he goes about it is extremely professional.”

It wasn’t easy for Bogaerts to come to grips with his new reality then. At times during last season, looming free agency weighed on him. Change was daunting for a man who knew nothing but Boston. Yet Bogaerts’s mettle took over, and grace and unselfishness prevailed. If he couldn’t remain with a legendary franchise like the Sox, he could live that dream through his pupil.

“Some people can’t deal with that,” said Bogaerts. “Regardless if they’re 38, and they’re not good. They don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, this is the kid. This is the future,’ whatever. But, I mean, I have never been like that.”

Bogaerts considered his being so in touch with himself had much to do with those that surrounded him growing up with the Red Sox. He’s seen so much talent around him, from David Ortiz to Mookie Betts. Bogaerts has never wanted to play second-fiddle to any player, but rubbing shoulders with so many stars kept his feet present where they are.

He’s empowered Devers, too. The Red Sox slugger couldn’t suppress his happiness when he learned Friday that Bogaerts, publicly, said the Sox were Devers’ team. It meant a lot coming from Bogaerts, whose wishes Devers then denied by homering twice in the first of two Sox victories.

“I’ve seen it day-in and day-out. This guy’s as dangerous as it gets,” Bogaerts said with a smile. “Game on the line, a lot of people feel like they would want [Alex] Verdugo up. I want Raffy. Just the danger and the fear that he puts in the pitcher. Verdugo is top-notch, too, but just the fear that Raffy puts in the opposing pitcher is a different type of fear.”

Bogaerts went 0 for 11 against his former team. His new team is struggling despite a hefty payroll and star players, Sunday’s victory just San Diego’s third in 14 games.

But his joy for Devers is present more than ever.

Whitlock is ready

Garrett Whitlock (right ulnar neuritis) went 4⅔ scoreless innings in his final rehab start for Worcester on Sunday, yielding four hits, striking out four, and walking a batter. Whitlock threw 79 pitches, 48 for strikes, and is scheduled to pitch Saturday during the final leg of the Sox’ three-city west coast trip against the Diamondbacks . . . Enmanuel Valdez left Sunday’s game after injuring his right IT band, the thick band of tissue that runs outside the leg. Valdez’s injury occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning following a Juan Soto grounder to second. Valdez fielded the ball cleanly, but slipped on the throw, leading to an error. He was removed in the seventh, but for precautionary reasons, and the Sox believe he will be OK to play Monday . . . The team also is hopeful Justin Turner can play Monday. He missed a second straight game with right knee discomfort.

