Chameleon celebrates a quarter-century of musical adventure

A not insignificant part of this group’s longevity stems from Boldin’s understanding that while each work is experienced on its own terms, the best concerts always add up to something greater than the sum of their parts. The selected pieces must complement each other, and variety is often key. Boldin anchors each program with a classic of the literature, but she typically surrounds it with neglected works and contemporary ones. That said, while variety is important, it can never be a substitute for taste.

More than 400 concerts later, cosmos after cosmos, Chameleon is still going strong. Saturday night’s performance in First Church, the final program of its 25th anniversary season, was a festive and satisfying affair fully realized in the ensemble’s adventurous style.

Twenty-five years ago, flutist Deborah Boldin founded the Chameleon Arts Ensemble with a mission to present thoughtfully curated chamber music performances of the highest quality. “I try to create a miniature cosmos with each concert,” she once told the Globe .

Saturday’s program reminded listeners that Chameleon has that, too. Even when an audience hasn’t heard of a work or its composer, in other words, they can trust Boldin’s judgment and follow her lead.

The night opened with Florence Price’s Fantasie No. 1. Price’s music is undergoing a major rediscovery, with more and more gems finding their ways onto orchestral and chamber programs alike. This Fantasie in G Minor — just under five minutes in length, with alternating passages of muscular virtuosity and blues-inflected lyricism — is a gift to any violin recitalist. In this case Elizabeth Fayette, partnered by pianist Amy Yang, gave a tonally robust and forceful performance filled with both light and heat in equal measure.

Next came Hindemith’s Kleine Kammermusik Op. 24, No. 2, performed by Boldin, Nancy Dimock (oboe), Gary Gorczyca (clarinet), Nik Hooks (bassoon), and Hazel Dean Davis (horn). The piece dates from Hindemith’s bad-boy interwar expressionist phase, a time when he was writing operas about sex-starved nuns and murder as the “hope of women” (after the play by Oskar Kokoschka). This succinctly brilliant woodwind quintet, however, places the composer’s youthful technical mastery on view without the scandal-mongering. The music is full of ear-catching angular counterpoint and tart instrumental writing, its lean harmonies possessing all the appealing bitterness and bite of a strong espresso. The Chameleons played with precision, poise, and musicality.

The second half of Saturday’s program showed off Chameleon’s protean flexibility, its ability to take on multiple works requiring diverse instrumentation on a single program. In this case, the repertoire — John Musto’s “Divertimento” from 1999 and the beloved Schubert Octet — required two large, mixed ensembles. In addition to the musicians who had participated earlier in the night, Chameleon deployed, among others, Scott Woolweaver, viola; Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello; Matt Sharrock, percussion; and Randall Zigler, bass.

Musto’s inventive writing and vivid percussion made a solid impression. But it was the Schubert that closed the 25th season on a deeply satisfying note. Deftly led by violinist Robyn Bollinger — a member of A Far Cry recently appointed as concertmaster of the Detroit Symphony — this performance had a near-orchestral breadth of sonority when required, but it was also compelling in moments when Schubert demands the detailed intimacy, ensemble cohesion, and textural transparency of chamber music.

Boldin’s own flute was not called for in the Schubert so she was not on stage at the end of the night. Concluding this major season with a work she did not play in seemed a characteristically selfless act, though perhaps one that also underscored Chameleon’s larger emphasis from the outset on creating a community. She built it. And they — audiences, musicians — came. And stayed.

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE

At: First Church, Saturday night

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.