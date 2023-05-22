Was Charlie Baker at the Blink-182 concert in Boston Sunday night? Of course he was.

The former Massachusetts governor made no small thing of his love for Blink-182 over his two terms in office. After winning reelection in 2018, Baker celebrated by attending the band’s residency in Las Vegas with his family. On Christmas two years ago, he posted a photo of himself holding his holiday haul: three vinyl copies of Blink-182 albums . And Baker once reportedly got emotional while describing how “the crowd went nuts” honoring a veteran at a Blink-182 concert in Mansfield.

Pop-punk band Blink-182 took the stage at Boston’s TD Garden Sunday night, which of course prompted an immediate follow-up question from many locals: Was Charlie Baker there?

So on Sunday night, Baker, now the president of the NCAA, was indeed among the thousands of Blink-182 faithful at the Garden.

“Blink 182 in Boston. Is @CharlieBakerMA here?” one person tweeted from the venue Sunday night.

Baker confirmed via Twitter: “Yes. In the pit over on Mark [Hoppus]’s side. Thought the show was amazing.”

Concert highlights for Baker included “Stay Together For the Kids,” “Bored To Death,” and “Miss You,” according to his tweet. He added that it was “great to have Tom D[eLonge] back,” the band’s vocalist who rejoined the group on tour for the first time in eight years.

It’s also the band’s first tour since bassist Hoppus declared he was cancer-free following a battle with lymphoma.

In his tweet, Baker also asked the Twitterverse if there was a song where the crowd didn’t know all the words. As of noon Monday, there were no replies yet.

In interview earlier this year, DeLonge said a new Blink album would be “coming in a few months, and that “it’s the best album we’ve ever made.” The band released a new single, “Edging,” last fall.

Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this article.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.