Taylor Swift has lucky-number show in final night of ‘Eras Tour’ at Gillette Stadium

Taylor Swift ended her three-day stint at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, with the audience dancing along she sang through her 10-album discography.
In video posted to Twitter, Swift described her love of numerology. Thirteen is the star’s lucky number; she told the crowd Sunday how 13 years ago, her first show headlining an NFL stadium was at Gillette. Thirteen years later, she was once again back at the venue.
13TH GILLETTE SHOW 13TH GILLETTE SHOW #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NZQ0tRE3op— alex • gillette eras tour (@MIDNlGHTSMG) May 22, 2023
Swift, whose opening acts this weekend included Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE and Gracie Abrams, performed a setlist that encompassed her 17-year recording career. Some hits on Sunday, such as “Cruel Summer,” got the crowd singing, while “Champagne Problems” triggered a minutes-long ovation from the audience.
It’s a cruel summer with YOU. 💕💕💕 #TSTheErasTour#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #Kiss108TaylorTown @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/jgiB2o6H87— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 22, 2023
I am already crying. #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/YqbTehBY5R— Diana 🌙 Gil13tte N3! (@ICountTheColors) May 22, 2023
BABY LET THE GAMES BEGIN 🐍🐍🐍#TSTheErasTour#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #Kiss108TaylorTown @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/HpwzlAB5tK— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 22, 2023
3 MINUTES AND 22 SECOND OVATION AFTER CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS I CANT EVEN POST THE WHOLE THING I LOVE HER SO MUCH #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/72SRGXq2Y9— alex • gillette eras tour (@MIDNlGHTSMG) May 22, 2023
The previous night’s show, which took place under a downpour, left Swift’s piano keyboard worse for wear. The singer’s “surprise songs” at Gillette have involved piano, but she picked up the guitar for both “I Think He Knows” and “Red” in her final performance in Foxborough.
There will probably be a new piano next weekend #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/lyEV5YLjpx— edith (Speak Now version)💜 (@youarenlove) May 22, 2023
I THINK HE KNOWS NO WAAAAAY!!!! #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TuNV4m5Hyz— Angelica (Taylor’s Version) (@angelicakyria13) May 22, 2023
Second surprise song of the night: RED 🥺🥺 #TSTheErasTour— Liz (Taylor’s version) (@detailsedts) May 22, 2023
#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/eHZZBvw0i7
Saturday’s rain show thrilled the audience, who were perhaps hoping for a repeat of Swift’s 2011 iconic performance at Gillette. In video posted to Twitter, the singer told the audience about the lesson she learned about New England Swifties during that performance in the rain: They do not care about a downpour, and seem to have more fun in it. The night’s “surprise songs” were “Question...?” and “Invisible.”
Anything for you Tay 🫶🫶#FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @GilletteStadium #Kiss108TaylorTown pic.twitter.com/kMGHDD9EET— Kiss 108 (@Kiss108) May 21, 2023
Midnight Rain hits different in the rain… @GilletteStadium @taylornation13 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/rdsMFBYOlO— “HI JULES!” (@jules_swiftie13) May 21, 2023
So the cell service on the floor was AWFUL but… #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/KS0x8xR8fm— sarah 💫 (@FearlesslySarah) May 21, 2023
Question #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/UrSn64ots1— Bobby | ERAS TOUR Foxborough ✨ (@swiftieboston) May 21, 2023
SHE’S DOING INVISIBLE AND THE RAIN IS POURING ON THE PIANO I’M 🥹 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/IGmRvuwJAq— Angelica (Taylor’s Version) (@angelicakyria13) May 21, 2023
Swift’s first night, full of “moments of catharsis . . . complemented by big-tent pop blowouts,” got fans singing along. She reminisced about previous times playing Gillette, which she called the “most joyful place on Earth.”
SHE LOVES GILLETTE SO MUCH #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NyMewiOj7u— alex • gillette eras tour (@MIDNlGHTSMG) May 20, 2023
STYLE 🧡 #FoxboroughTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/HkzMOa6hBF— sarah 💫 (@FearlesslySarah) May 20, 2023
Oh my god #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/SaOGl6AaHB— Leah • TAYLOR DAY (@youcouldstay13) May 20, 2023
Friday’s “surprise songs” were “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man.”
Should’ve Said No was a DREAM ✨ #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Qq3hkM9rZ9— Bobby | ERAS TOUR Foxborough ✨ (@swiftieboston) May 20, 2023
better man <3 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/jgT8QqghNI— 🧘🏻♀️ (@3amshadows) May 20, 2023
