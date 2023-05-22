Taylor Swift has lucky-number show in final night of ‘Eras Tour’ at Gillette Stadium

In video posted to Twitter, Swift described her love of numerology. Thirteen is the star’s lucky number; she told the crowd Sunday how 13 years ago, her first show headlining an NFL stadium was at Gillette. Thirteen years later, she was once again back at the venue.

Taylor Swift ended her three-day stint at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, with the audience dancing along she sang through her 10-album discography.

Swift, whose opening acts this weekend included Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE and Gracie Abrams, performed a setlist that encompassed her 17-year recording career. Some hits on Sunday, such as “Cruel Summer,” got the crowd singing, while “Champagne Problems” triggered a minutes-long ovation from the audience.

The previous night’s show, which took place under a downpour, left Swift’s piano keyboard worse for wear. The singer’s “surprise songs” at Gillette have involved piano, but she picked up the guitar for both “I Think He Knows” and “Red” in her final performance in Foxborough.

Saturday’s rain show thrilled the audience, who were perhaps hoping for a repeat of Swift’s 2011 iconic performance at Gillette. In video posted to Twitter, the singer told the audience about the lesson she learned about New England Swifties during that performance in the rain: They do not care about a downpour, and seem to have more fun in it. The night’s “surprise songs” were “Question...?” and “Invisible.”

Swift’s first night, full of “moments of catharsis . . . complemented by big-tent pop blowouts,” got fans singing along. She reminisced about previous times playing Gillette, which she called the “most joyful place on Earth.”

Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Friday’s “surprise songs” were “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man.”

