fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here are the setlists for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ shows at Gillette Stadium (plus surprise songs)

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated May 22, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Taylor Swift performed at Gillette Stadium on Friday night.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Taylor Swift returned to Gillette Stadium over the weekend to deliver three sold-out shows as part of “The Eras Tour.”

The concerts at what Swift coined the “most joyful place on Earth” reflected the eras of her wide-ranging discography. She performed radio classics, old fan favorites, and newer material from “Midnights.”

During the more than three-hour shows, Swift thrilled the crowd with a 45-song setlist, including her “Nothing New” duet with tour opener Phoebe Bridgers and two surprise songs at each show.

Here’s a look at the setlist for Swift’s Gillette Stadium shows — in order of the album or “era” she performed — and the surprise songs sung each night.

Advertisement

Lover

  • Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
  • Cruel Summer
  • The Man
  • You Need to Calm Down
  • Lover
  • The Archer

Fearless

  • Fearless
  • You Belong With Me
  • Love Story

evermore

  • ‘tis the damn season
  • willow
  • marjorie
  • champagne problems
  • tolerate it

reputation

  • ...Ready for It?
  • Delicate
  • Don’t Blame Me
  • Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

  • Enchanted

Red

  • 22
  • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  • I Knew You Were Trouble
  • Nothing New (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
  • All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

folklore

  • the 1
  • betty
  • the last great american dynasty
  • august
  • illicit affairs
  • my tears ricochet
  • cardigan

1989

  • Style
  • Blank Space
  • Shake It Off
  • Wildest Dreams
  • Bad Blood

Surprise songs

Night 1: Friday

  • Should’ve Said No (On guitar)
  • Better Man (On piano)

Night 2: Saturday

  • Question...? (On guitar)
  • Invisible (On piano)

Night 3: Sunday

  • I Think He Knows (On guitar)
  • Red (On guitar)

Swift had to perform both songs on the guitar because the pouring rain from the night before had damaged the piano to the point it was unplayable.

Midnights

  • Lavender Haze
  • Anti-Hero
  • Midnight Rain
  • Vigilante Sh*t
  • Bejeweled
  • Mastermind
  • Karma

See more Taylor Swift coverage.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

Boston Globe Today