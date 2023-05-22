Here are the setlists for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ shows at Gillette Stadium (plus surprise songs)

Taylor Swift returned to Gillette Stadium over the weekend to deliver three sold-out shows as part of “The Eras Tour.”

The concerts at what Swift coined the “most joyful place on Earth” reflected the eras of her wide-ranging discography. She performed radio classics, old fan favorites, and newer material from “Midnights.”

During the more than three-hour shows, Swift thrilled the crowd with a 45-song setlist, including her “Nothing New” duet with tour opener Phoebe Bridgers and two surprise songs at each show.