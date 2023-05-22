Couple says insurance company’s clawback letters overlook mother’s date of death

The letters said Pacific Life had recently discovered an error it made years earlier managing a pension belonging to Morris’s mother, Shirley Choate.

Two years after her mother’s death, Laurie Morris received a disconcerting series of “clawback” letters from Pacific Life, the giant insurance and financial services company.

Choate’s monthly survivor benefit of $287 was payable only while she was alive, the letter explained, yet Pacific Life, unaware of her death, continued to pay it for 12 months after her death. The company wanted its money back.

“Please make reimbursement payable to Pacific Life in the amount of $3,453.84,” the letter instructed Morris.

Advertisement

But as Morris read the letter, she realized Pacific Life was wrong about the date of her mother’s death and wrong about not getting notice of her death, Morris said.

The letter indicated Pacific Life believed Choate died in February 2020, but Choate actually died a year later, in February 2021, Morris said. Choate’s official death certificate shows she died Feb. 5, 2021. An obituary published online also cites that date, at age 93, in her South Easton home.

And Morris remembers sending a copy of Choate’s death certificate to Pacific Life within days of her death.

Morris received the first of four back-to-back demand letters beginning in March. She and her husband, Steve, said he immediately got on the phone with Pacific Life.

Steve Morris said it took 45 minutes of explanation before a Pacific Life representative acknowledged the company was mistaken about the date of Choate’s death and that no reimbursement was owed.

But about a week later, the couple received the same letter (the Pacific Life letters incorrectly spelled the couple’s surname as “Morrison”).

Steve called a second time, and got assurances again, but then a third letter arrived in early April. He called again.

Advertisement

During his calls, Steve asked Pacific Life to provide a letter or e-mail acknowledging it now understood the correct date of Choate’s death, he said. But the Pacific Life representatives said they could only review the case internally, Steve said.

Finally, a fourth letter, dated May 5, came, like the others, by certified mail. That’s when Steve contacted me for help.

“We have sent, and [Pacific Life] has acknowledged, a copy of [Choate’s] death certificate, as well as making three calls in the last three months, and each time told that it would be handled,” he wrote to me.

Stephen and Laurie Morris with some paperwork related to their battle with Pacific Life. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It wasn’t the first time the Morrises had difficulties with Pacific Life. Laurie’s parents, Shirley and Harold Choate, each earned pensions decades ago as employees of Draper Laboratory in Cambridge. Pacific Life was the hired administrator of the Draper pensions.

Harold Choate died in 2019, at age 94. But before he began taking his pension he had opted for a survivor benefit for his wife. It meant a lower pension for him, but, if he died before she did, she would get half his monthly pension until her death. Most pension plans have that option.

Back in 2019, after Harold’s death, Pacific Life calculated Shirley’s survivor benefit as far less than Steve expected. He challenged it, and Pacific Life eventually agreed to the higher amount, he said.

At the time of her death, Shirley was actually receiving two pensions managed by Pacific Life: her survivor benefit (courtesy of Harold), plus her own $230 monthly pension, which she earned working for years as a Draper administrative assistant.

Advertisement

Pacific Life, however, apparently did not terminate Shirley’s own pension immediately due to an oversight. It erroneously direct-deposited $230 into Shirley’s bank account for the month after her death, when it should have been void due to Shirley’s death.

The Morrises hadn’t noticed the one-month overpayment, but once brought to their attention, they promptly wrote a check to reimburse Pacific Life. They also sent Pacific Life another copy of Shirley’s death certificate.

The Morrises thought their dealings with Pacific Life were over after the reimbursement. But then, in March, came the first letter, addressed to “Steve Morrison” at the couple’s home in Brockton, concerning Choate’s survivor benefit of $287 a month.

“We have been informed of the death of Shirley Choate,” said the first letter, written two years after Pacific Life apparently had been notified of Shirley’s death. “We were sorry to hear of the death and would like to extend our sincere sympathy to the family.”

I wrote to Pacific Life saying its recent letters to the Morrises seemed to be premised on an incorrect date of death and “have become more than a little annoying to the Morrises.” I attached a raft of documents, including Shirley’s death certificate.

“I am asking Pacific Life to explain itself regarding all this,” I wrote. “Why can’t it acknowledge its (apparent) mistake and make it right?”

Pacific Life responded: “Thanks for your outreach. We have escalated this to our Consumer Affairs team in Enterprise Compliance for their prompt investigation, and they will reach out [to the Morrises] directly.”

Advertisement

So, that’s where things stood at the end of last week. All the Morrises want is acknowledgment from Pacific Life that there will be no more annoying demand letters.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.