Ironwood to buy Swiss biotech for $1 billion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to buy a Swiss biotech for $1 billion as the Boston drug firm seeks to strengthen its focus on treatments for gastrointestinal diseases.

Ironwood, which makes the irritable bowel syndrome treatment Linzess, said Monday it will acquire VectivBio Holding AG through a $17 all-cash offer for all outstanding shares.

That represents an 80 percent premium on VectivBio’s average share price over the past 90 trading days. VectivBio closed at $11 a share on Friday on the Nasdaq exchange.