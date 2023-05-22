Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to buy Swiss biotech for $1 billion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to buy a Swiss biotech for $1 billion as the Boston drug firm seeks to strengthen its focus on treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Ironwood, which makes the drug Linzess for irritable bowel syndrome treatment Linzess, said Monday it will acquire VectivBio Holding AG through a $17 all-cash offer for all outstanding shares. That represents an 80 percent premium on VectivBio’s average share price over the past 90 trading days. VectivBio closed at $11 a share on Friday on the Nasdaq exchange. The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both firms and is expected to close during the second half of this year. VectivBio plans to hold a meeting of shareholders on June 26 to approve the deal. If the deal goes through, Ironwood would bolster its pipeline with apraglutide, an experimental drug for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure that is undergoing testing in a late-stage clinical trial. Results from the study are expected by the end of the year. “The acquisition of VectivBio, including its compelling asset, apraglutide, is an ideal strategic fit with Ironwood,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive of Ironwood. ― JONATHAN SALTZMAN

CLEAN ENERGY

Andover-based solar panel maker plans big factory in Oklahoma

Andover-based Enel North America announced Monday it plans to build a solar cell and panel manufacturing facility in eastern Oklahoma that would employ about 1,000 people, after that state’s Legislature agreed to a $180 million incentive package to help lure the company. Enel will invest $1 billion in the project, which includes the construction of a 2 million-square-foot solar photovoltaic cell and panel manufacturing facility that will have an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts, it said in a statement. Construction on the massive facility is expected to begin in the fall in Inola, Okla., which is located about 27 miles east of Tulsa. Oklahoma also agreed to spend more than $38 million on water and wastewater system upgrades to the inland waterways in the region, including at the Port of Inola. While Enel North America is headquartered in Andover, its parent company is Italian, and European companies have been eying the United States to invest in the green energy boom, weighing up the US Inflation Reduction Act’s $375 billion in benefits for renewable industries. President Biden said in a statement the announcement is evidence that his Investment in America agenda, which includes the US Inflation Reduction Act, is helping to boost domestic manufacturing. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

PAYMENT PLATFORMS

Teens as young as 13 can use Venmo, with parental oversight

PayPal Holdings Inc. is lowering the age requirement for its popular person-to-person payments app Venmo, allowing parents of children between the ages of 13 and 17 to sign them up for a teen account. Parents will be able to monitor transactions and manage their children’s privacy settings, according to a statement Monday. Venmo was previously only available to those 18 and older. Venmo joins many other apps and services that have launched a financial product for teenagers. Just 49 percent of teens have opened a bank account in the United States, according to Fidelity. That’s left companies racing to capture the next generation of financial services customers. PayPal has spent months testing the technology internally and executives have long said the move would allow them to expand the total addressable market for Venmo. In March, the company said it already counts the parents of about 9 million teens between the ages of 13 and 17 as customers. The teen accounts will have a separate balance from their parent’s personal accounts and will come with their own debit card, and parents can choose whether to grant access to the Venmo app itself. The company will roll out the new service to select customers in June before making it widely available, Venmo said. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novo Nordisk A/S says Wegovy weight loss drug works well in pill form

Novo Nordisk A/S’s weight drug semaglutide, sold as the once-weekly Wegovy shot, was effective as a daily pill in a study. People with obesity or overweight assigned to take the pill, together with lifestyle interventions, lost an average of 15.1 percent of their body weight compared with 2.4 percent loss in a group given a placebo, the Danish drugmaker said in a statement. The results are comparable to those of a study with the injectable form of the drug, said Martin Holst Lange, Novo’s executive vice president for development. Patients could potentially be offered a choice between a daily pill or weekly shot, he said. The dramatic success of the new category of weight-loss drugs has catapulted Novo to Europe’s second-most valuable company, behind luxury group LVMH. However, the company has struggled to make enough of its new drugs to meet demand. Novo said it expects to file for regulatory approval for the pill in the US and EU this year. A launch will depend on portfolio priorities and manufacturing capacity, the company said. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok sues Montana to block ban on app

TikTok Inc. is suing Montana over the first statewide ban of the popular app, saying the state has trampled free speech rights based on a misguided view that Chinese ownership of the platform poses a national security threat to the United States. The state’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, last week signed a measure that will prohibit the app’s download by the general public beginning next year. “The state has enacted these extraordinary and unprecedented measures based on nothing more than unfounded speculation,” according to the complaint. The company’s legal challenge to the ban Monday in federal court in Missoula follows a suit filed last week by a group of TikTok content creators who said the law violates the Constitution’s First Amendment and will disrupt their livelihoods. “We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana,” the company said in a statement. “We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.” A spokeswoman for Gianforte didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The new Montana law will impose the broadest and strictest limitations on use of the social media platform yet, spurred by widespread governmental concerns about the Chinese government’s access to American users’ personal data. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOBILES

Ford CEO says car prices will drop, putting pressure on Tesla

Ford expects auto prices to fall by more than 5 percent this year and next as dealer inventories grow, and the competitive pressure will take a toll on Tesla’s dominance of the electric vehicle market. “They’ve had the market to themselves, they had a big head start,” Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, said of Tesla in an interview on Bloomberg Television Monday. “And now they’re seeing a lot more pressure.” Ford plans to boost spending on marketing its traditional internal combustion engine vehicles in response to falling prices, Farley said. The automaker is depending on gasoline-fueled models like the F-series pickup truck and Bronco sport-utility vehicle to finance its $50 billion plan to roll out EVs. Farley is attempting to convince skeptical analysts that the automaker can generate an 8 percent return on electric vehicles before interest and taxes by the end of 2026, when it also plans to be producing 2 million EVs annually, a 16-fold increase from last year. Ford projects losses of $3 billion in its EV unit this year. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS