Fitchburg man charged in 2021 fatal shooting of Worcester man

A Fitchburg man is due to be arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old Worcester man in 2021, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.’s office announced Monday.
Wilbert I. Nieves, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge in Leominster District Court on June 1, Early’s office said in a statement.
Nieves, who is currently in custody at a Massachusetts jail on unrelated firearms charges, is accused of fatally shooting Franklin Mane in 2021.
On May 12, 2021, Leominster police responded after Mane’s body was found in an overgrown area at the edge of a parking lot in the area of 46 Industrial Road. Authorities determined that Mane had died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, Early’s office said.
The investigation remains ongoing by Leominster and Worcester police and State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Early’s office said.
